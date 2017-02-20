Indonesia Game Changers

The largest economy in Southeast Asia and the world’s tenth largest.

The world’s fourth-most populous country with an emerging middle class.

And despite the challenging regional environment, Indonesia’s growth remains robust since overcoming the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997.

If Indonesia continues to deliver on economic growth, that will also be an important boost to regional growth.

Of late however, Indonesia’s growth stories are often eclipsed by other headline-grabbing news, such as terror attacks, terror plots, grassroots conflicts and rising extremism as well as intolerance to minority groups. While some of my friends in Indonesia welcome the push and pull in society as a sign of a maturing democracy, watching from the sidelines, I am a tad concerned that the growing voices of extremism and intolerance may threaten Indonesia’s long cultivated image as a moderate and pluralist Muslim country.

So when we were asked to create a new short series on Indonesia as part of Channel NewsAsia's country-focus approach to content making this year, the premise of the new series became very clear to us.



The series will present a different face of contemporary Indonesia.



Indonesia had pulled through setbacks and national crises over the decade, and we were reminded at each time, again and again, that the spirit and strength that saw Indonesia through some of the toughest periods were its people.



In conceptualizing the series, the Indonesian producers were keen to shift the conversation away from terror talks and throw the light on a few individuals who are making a difference and moving Indonesia forward with their efforts and dedication.]

From Slipicon Valley tech hub (a cheeky reference to California’s Silicon Valley) to landfills and slums in forgotten urban centres, our host- seasoned Indonesian journalist and former news anchor Ralph Tambubolon - met Indonesians who are motivated by their needs to improve the lives of their fellow countrymen. They changed the game by bringing much-needed solutions to the table and in doing so, paved the way for others to do the same.

Leaders, Technopreneurs, Sociopreneurs and Educators – their actions fueled a movement, which has since rippled throughout the country.

“Everything is changing in Indonesia” the producer stated when I first met him.



Listening to him and Ralph, I am similarly buoyed by their great expectations. I hope the series will inspire more young Indonesians to think of out- of-the-box practical solutions and continue the momentum created by our profiles to bring about out change and innovation in their communities.



