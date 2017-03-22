Forward-thinking strategies, international investment and infrastructure development.



This is the potent mix driving whirlwind growth in Chongqing's Liangjiang New Area.



This 1,200 sq kilometre development is leading the charge to boost key industry sectors in China’s 13th Five-Year Plan.

With its strategic location linking the heavy industry and trade of western China to the rest of the mainland, Chongqing has immense commercial attractiveness.



In this 2-part series, we explore the new and rapid modernisation of the Liangjiang New Area through the eyes of its key stakeholders.

What impact has this extensive and ambitious endeavour had on the lives of the locals, government officials, and foreigners living and working in the area?



What promise does it hold for their future, and how will it help propel China to the cutting edge of industrial and technological development?

Journey to the west with us as we look inside Chongqing – the gateway to trade and industry in west China.





Charmaine Jee Commissioning Editor, Inside ChongQing: Liangjiang New Area charmainejee@mediacorp.com.sg





Inside Chongqing: Liangjiang New Area premieres 30 March, Thursday, 4.30pm (SIN/HK/MNL).