Lessons From The Past





Working on I Remember The Fall of Singapore was an eye-opener.



In particular, talking to local war survivors really helped in setting the context of what was happening on the ground during this tough period.



While interviewing World War II survivors for our documentary, we were struck by how vividly they remembered the fall of Singapore. Some were initially shy about sharing personal trauma and often froze in silence in front of the camera when asked questions.







And who can blame them? There are so many memories just waiting to be poured forth. And through the oral history interviewees, we got a multitude of voices who recounted to us how the war drastically transformed their personal lives and world views.

Memories can also serve as important life lessons for us all.



With all the suffering they had to go through under the Japanese, a few of the survivors mentioned that they would never want such a war to happen again.



And by learning how to help others in need during the war, some became active community contributors and developed a sense of national identity.

Getting up close and personal with war spots in Singapore also brought goosebumps. Filming in peaceful and serene locations such as Kranji Marshes where bitter battles were once fought, was especially sobering. If the Japanese Occupation of Singapore has taught anything, it's that we simply cannot take peace for granted. As the WWII survivors learned, peace can sometimes even be taken from you overnight.

While the Japanese Occupation happened a good 75 years ago, it left its mark on Singapore and made it a more resilient and cohesive society. Likewise, doing this documentary on the 75th Anniversary of the Japanese event in this country’s short history has indelibly left a mark on us as well.





Watch the full documentary "I Remember The Fall of Singapore" here.





Michel Cayla Director, I Remember The Fall of Singapore programming@channelnewsasia.com







