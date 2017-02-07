Life Lessons From Businesses Back From The Brink

When I met director and series producer Phil Carter to discuss the first season of Inside the Storm, he had an unusual proposal.



Besides the business analysts and company insiders, he wanted to interview an evolutionary biologist for the episode on Kodak.



We both knew it could go either way – the link could be tenuous, and the soundbites unusable. Or we could hit TV gold.



Happily for us, it was the latter. Lesson number one from our scientist – like organisms in the natural environment, companies that don’t evolve become extinct.

Inside the Storm was always meant to be a business series with a difference.



The first season profiled companies that were once considered juggernauts in their industries – companies so huge that everyone thought they could never fail.



And yet for one reason or another, they did.



Kodak’s executives were so complacent that they disregarded the digital revolution until it was too late.



The top honchos at Barings Bank wanted to believe that Nick Leeson was their golden boy, and closed their eyes to his cover-ups.



Kingfisher Airlines and Lehman Brothers had larger-than-life CEOs who believed too much in their own invincibility.



More than a series about the rise and fall of companies, it turned out to be a deeper series about the pitfalls of corporate greed and complacency, and the dangers of personal pride and vainglory.

If these companies that fell can teach us such important life lessons, what about companies that managed to turn the ship around?



This time, we didn’t have to go back to evolution theory. Hearing from the big bosses of Lego, Fujifilm and Nintendo, we know that it continues to be a jungle out there.



