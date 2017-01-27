Singapore's Age of Innovation

Age of Innovation is a two-part series that explores the incredible innovations that have shaped Singapore - from 14th century trading hub to colonial port city - towards a dazzling modern metropolis at the forefront of change.

Following the rise of innovations in communications and connectivity, electricity and construction, and travel by land, air and sea, this is a nation hundreds of years in the making.

Dr Mark Frost, (author of award-winning work Singapore: A Biography) our series historical consultant, said “Singapore’s history is typically associated with politics and the making of the nation. This show is a departure in that the focus is on another kind of revolution: how people in Singapore became modern through their willingness to adapt to and innovate with new ideas and technologies”.

Age of Innovation brings lesser-known stories to life in technicolour detail – Singapore’s role as a major player in the rise of global communications, a building boom that was the envy of the world, early aviation mavericks, a transport revolution on both land and sea, and the role of the Suez Canal and World War Two in drastically changing the island’s fortunes.

Bringing the series to life

Historical photo of the Suez Canal which opened in 1869. The opening of the Canal slashed the distance between Singapore and London by a third.





Using digitally re-mastered and coloured archive material, painstakingly sourced from around the world, this series brings key tipping points in Singapore’s history vividly to life.

Some 200 colour photos were used in the series; each representing a long process of sourcing from archives in Singapore and around the world by our research team.

Each photo was sent to our graphics team who had to clean up the old and often damaged photos (some from as far back as the late 19th century), and cut out to create layers. These sections were then meticulously coloured and pieced back together, allowing the image to take on a more animated, three dimensional form. Although each image appears only briefly, the whole process represents months of work from lots of different people.

The people behind the series





In the first episode, we explore the story of the first phone call from Singapore to London by Mr S. Q. Wong of the Malaya Tribune to his daughter Rosalind Wong in December 1937. With reporters watching, they had a rather typical family conversation about food and weather! It’s an interesting anecdote that shows how easy it is to forget the real people behind these grander historic moments. Our historical consultant Dr Mark Frost mentioned that the family was still based in Singapore. Our researcher tracked down Rosalind’s daughter, Linden, who was able to give us an interview along with some rare photos of her family, which we were able to include into the documentary.

In the first episode, we also feature a short scene about Singapore’s first major architect Mr Ho Kwong Yew. We had an actor present to play Mr Ho and we needed some architectural tools from the 1930s as part of the re-enactment. Our Art Director was able to locate some suitable props and to all of our astonishment, it turns out the books and equipment that she found were once the property of Mr Ho – when we looked through the pieces, his signature and stamp was all over the equipment. It was a surreal moment to have an actor playing a man from the 1930s with the exact same instruments the real architect would have used nearly a century before.





