The Indian Diaspora In Asia

Generations after their forefathers first settled across Asia, the Indian diaspora has fully assimilated into their adopted countries.



Still, they continue to embrace and celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage.



Integrated into other Southeast Asian societies, how do they maintain these traditional links?





Aanchal Wadhwani is the Art Director of Matryoshka Productions in Hong Kong



In the 4-part series Indian Diaspora In Asia, we wanted to go beyond the origins of India’s diaspora and focus on the community’s contributions internationally and to their host societies. From entrepreneurship to arts, science and technology to food and even family conglomerates, we explore the evolution, influence and spread of India’s culture.

What social, economic and cross-cultural challenges does the world’s largest overseas-based community face?



How are they weaving India’s cultural fabric into their everyday lives?

Join us as we hear from the likes of cultural and business champions like Singapore literary pioneer Edwin Thumboo.







We also meet with next-generation entrepreneurs, delve into traditional practices like those of Ipoh’s kavadi craftsmen and carriers, and feast on the stories behind famous eateries.





Charmaine Jee Commissioning Editor, Indian Diaspora charmainejee@mediacorp.com.sg





Indian Diaspora premieres 23 March, Thursday, 3.30pm (SIN/HK/BKK).