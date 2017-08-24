All Early Years Centres to be within 1km of an MOE kindergarten

This will make it more convenient for parents and grandparents ferrying kids around, said PCF’s CEO Victor Bay in a Talking Point discussion on the preschool landscape.

SINGAPORE: All Early Years Centres (EYCs) - pre-schools run by anchor operators - will be situated within one kilometre of Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens.

This and more was revealed by PAP Community Foundation’s (PCF) CEO Victor Bay, in a discussion on the programme Talking Point which airs tonight (Aug 24), 9.30pm on Mediacorp Channel 5.

At his National Day Rally on Sunday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had said that more EYCs, on top of the first four announced in February, would be set up to address the shortage of preschool places for children up to age four.

Mr Bay elaborated on these EYCs, and why the proximity to MOE kindergartens is important.

“One prime consideration is that they must be within 1 km,” he said. “We wouldn’t go beyond that as parents would then see that it’s very inconvenient to move the little ones around, especially when some children are ferried to school by grandparents.”

Mr Bay said that unlike current infant care centres, EYCs will have resources specially dedicated to these younger children.

“They don’t share that centre with other older children, unlike in a typical childcare centre. So when you have a bigger space to play, you can incorporate many activities.

“There can be a bigger space for motor skills development and, if you want to create learning aids like a learning corner, we can make it more elaborate and more detailed.

“That I think will enhance the learning development of these young children,” he said.

Children at EYCs - run mostly by anchor operators PCF Sparkletots and NTUC My First School - will have a place reserved at an MOE kindergarten when they reach five to six years of age.

FEWER TEARS?

All MOE-run kindergartens will eventually be co-located in primary schools, after the ministry found that this improves the learning experiences of the preschoolers and students.

These children will have a two-year advantage in getting used to being in a large school with older children around, Mr Bay explained. “So when it’s their turn to enroll in Primary 1, whether it’s the same primary school or another primary school, they will have an easier time settling down. There will be perhaps less separation anxiety and fewer tears.”

Mr Bay also shared that the PCF Sparkletots curriculum for K1 and K2 is similar to MOE’s ‘Nurturing Early Learners’ framework for their kindergarten, which will make it an easier transition for the child.

The first batch of children from the EYCs will enroll in their partner MOE kindergartens for K1 in 2019.

The first batch of children from the EYCs will enroll in their partner MOE kindergartens for K1 in 2019.