Commentary: For elderly Uncle Ng, the struggle to navigate a modern world

An accident, more bills, a warning letter – in the weeks since I first met the 85-year-old ice-cream man, I learnt how daunting society could be to someone like him, and how precious a true friend is.

SINGAPORE: Uncle Ng’s flat was neat and clean, with a new mattress on the floor and freshly-laundered clothes hanging by the window. His few possessions - letters, keys, toiletries, bug spray - were scattered across a table and beside the sink.

To anyone else, the one-room flat might seem shabby and threadbare.

But the brightly lit little home was so different from how I remembered it on my first visit: Dim and hot because there was no electricity, dead insects lining the edges of yellowed and grimy walls, and one soiled, thin mattress as the centrepiece of the room.

It was about a month after my first video on elderly ice-cream seller Ng Teak Boon had been published (watch it here). In that time, CNA Insider viewers had responded generously, helping to pay off all his rental, utilities and service and conservancy charges arrears.

Mattress company King Koil had given him a proper mattress, and pest control company Rentokil had helped exterminate the bedbugs plaguing his flat. Even better, an organisation had reached out to sponsor his monthly rent from hereon.

Free from the weight of his bills, Uncle Ng was all crinkly smiles and cheerful chatter when we had dinner together at his favourite hangout, Berseh Food Centre.

Advertisement Advertisement

It felt like this respite was a long time coming for the 85-year-old ice-cream seller – who had once stayed out late for two months because he couldn’t figure out how to restore the electricity to his flat and didn’t want to sit at home in the dark.

Watch: Uncle Ng's story, published in May (5:55)





FINED FOR NOT FILING TAX RETURNS

But after dinner, Madam Chia – Uncle Ng’s friend who worked at a chicken rice stall there – took out a letter.

“Ah Mei (little sister),” she asked me in Mandarin. “Uncle got this letter a while ago and we don’t know what it’s saying. Can you help him take a look?”

The letter was from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS), informing Uncle Ng that he was being charged a late filing fee of S$150 for failing to file his tax returns on time. He was advised to file online as soon as possible, as any further delays might result in a court summons being issued against him.

When I explained the situation to him, he was stumped. He claimed he didn’t know what tax returns were and how to file them, nor why this was an issue now.



Could I contact the authority, he asked me, and see if they could waive the late filing fee?

And there was more that he was confused about. “Uncle says he can’t remember whether he paid his licence to sell ice-cream,” said Madam Chia, who asked not to be named in full. Could I help to call the National Environmental Agency (NEA) just to be sure?

Madam Chia, who works at a chicken rice stall, has been helping out Uncle Ng who often hangs out at the Berseh Food Centre.

These last two months after my work on the original video was done, I had kept in contact with Uncle Ng in my private capacity – to keep him company, but more often than not, to help him make enquiries such as these.

Many of these issues were easy enough for me to resolve, as I am literate in English and Mandarin and can navigate the digital world with ease.

A quick phone call to the NEA, for instance, cleared up Uncle Ng’s concerns within minutes – he had in fact already paid for his licence earlier this year.

The tax returns issue was a bit more complicated. The IRAS officer declined to discuss Uncle Ng’s tax matters with me as I was not family.

Later in response to an official media query, IRAS noted that “tax returns are issued to self-employed persons to declare their net trade income to determine both their tax and Medisave liabilities”.

THE CONFUSING MODERN WORLD

Asked what if an individual was illiterate, could not speak English or did not own a mobile phone or computer – as in Uncle Ng’s case – IRAS replied: “Taxpayers who require assistance to file their tax returns can call or visit the IRAS’ Taxpayer Service Centre at Revenue House where we have multilingual officers to assist.”

They could also visit the CitizenConnect Centres at the Community Clubs, the authority said – adding that Mr Ng could call one of its officers directly to “review his filing requirement”.

Mr Ng Teak Boon, 85, earns about S$700 a month selling ice cream outside Sim Lim Tower, and receives S$750 each quarter in Silver Support payments.

Over the months of first interviewing and later assisting Uncle Ng, I came to realise that many of the organisations he ran into issues with did, in fact, have measures in place to assist the elderly.

But for someone like him – who spoke primarily Hokkien and a smattering of Mandarin, and who was living alone, having been estranged from his family for decades – it was still all too confusing.

Rules, regulations and processes bewildered him – even something as simple as how to settle his arrears with the town council. Most of the time, he didn’t seem to know what he was being charged for, how to make payment or put in applications.

Then there was the fact that he was usually too embarrassed to ask for help on his own – which meant that he rarely, if ever, approached people from social services or the grassroots groups for assistance.

I discovered that he usually turned to his friends, most commonly Madam Chia, for help when he received those dreaded official letters.

On the occasions that the both of them were unable to decipher the letters, usually written in English, he would put them aside and try to forget about them.

And because he doesn’t have a phone, and spends much of each day working and hanging out outside, organisations usually couldn’t reach him – either in person or over the phone.

So these letters, and the problems that came with them, would keep piling up.

THE ACCIDENT

Two weeks ago, his problems were compounded.

I received a panicked call from Madam Chia on a Sunday evening in July. After he’d finished selling ice-cream for the day, Uncle Ng was hungry and had hurried over to the hawker centre. But as he was crossing the road, a car ran into him.

“He fell and scraped his head across the road… The skin was scraped off. There was a lot of blood,” she later told me.

He was sent by ambulance to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH). “As they were stitching him up, he kept shouting ‘Ahh! Ahh!’ It was very painful,” she said.

The good news was that he had sustained only external injuries. His head wound, which required ten stitches, was the most major one.

Uncle Ng needed 10 stitches for his head wound.

Yet complications kept arising. Just a few days later, bored at home without anything to do, Uncle Ng travelled all the way to Berseh Food Centre again to hang out with his friends.

But once he got there, he felt giddy and couldn’t stand. An ambulance was promptly called again, and this time he was carted off to the nearby private Raffles Hospital.

When I visited him four days after the accident with Madam Chia, he gave us both a shock. He was too weak to get up, and we had to wait for several long minutes before he was finally able to open the door to our worried knocking and calling.

Once inside, the stench of urine was so strong it made me cough. And his King Koil mattress – still in the casing it was delivered in – was stained with blood.

He had fallen off the mattress and hit his head in his sleep, he said, and somehow his wound had started bleeding again.

Watch: Mr Ng's state since his accident (4:22)





‘I NEED TO GO OUT’

Uncle Ng himself was weak and dizzy – he hadn’t been taking his medicine regularly, and his head and ribs still hurt.

After settling him in a chair, Madam Chia and I made quick work of his flat. We pushed the mattress into a more stable position against a wall and put on a new set of bedsheets. We mopped the floor. Then Madam Chia gave him his medicine, while I went off to procure new dressings to replace his soiled ones.

Already soft-spoken, he was even quieter than usual – only piping up at times in response to Madam Chia’s nagging.

“Did you go down to eat this morning?” she asked.

“Yes,” he said.

“Are you lying?” she said sharply.

“No…”

But there was one thing he was pretty adamant about. “Tomorrow I need to go out.”

“Where do you want to go?” asked Madam Chia.

“To sell ice-cream lah.”

“No, you can’t even walk, how can you sell ice-cream? You siao (crazy) ah!”

While his one-room flat was much cleaner and neater than it had been before, the four walls still seemed claustrophobic.

I couldn’t help thinking that if I was the one recovering from a minor traffic accident, stuck in this tiny flat with nothing to do and no one to talk to all day, I’d want any excuse to head out too.

What Uncle Ng's one-room flat used to look like, before it was given a facelift and a new bed.

A FRIEND IN NEED

One person I was really thankful he had with him during this period, was Madam Chia.

She had accompanied him to the hospital on the day of the accident, and had been ferrying him to and from every medical appointment since.

When I first met her months ago, I must admit, there were times when I wondered if she was as good and kind-hearted as she seemed.

Uncle Ng was confused about so many things and seemed to depend on her so much, and he had entrusted many letters and personal documents to her care. Would she take advantage of him, I wondered?

But then I found out how much it took for Madam Chia to be there for him in the days after his accident.

In order to take Uncle Ng to his check-ups at TTSH – usually at 8am – she had to rush early to the food stall and finish preparations by 6am. Then she would rush back to work again before 11am, ahead of the lunch crowd.

She had also been slipping him cash – S$20 here, S$50 there – so that he could buy meals, because he wasn’t able to work during this period.

Madam Chia says she looks after Uncle Ng because she can't look after her own father, who lives in Malaysia.

She was genuinely distressed about his mounting expenses, as the letters inevitably began to arrive from TTSH and Raffles Hospital. To date, his bills amount to about S$1,011 after government subsidies (he holds a Community Health Assist Scheme, or CHAS, card). And Uncle Ng still has to go back for more medical tests at TTSH, so the figure could go up.

But Auntie Chia herself seemed wryly self-aware about others’ skepticism over her efforts. She said,

My friends laughed at me (for helping him). They said, how can there be a person like you in this world, who helps others until the very end?

“I said, if you want to help an elderly person, you have to help them all the way. You can’t bring him to the hospital and expect him to return on his own… My friends have kind hearts, but they don’t have the time to help him.”

‘IT’S IN OUR DNA’

It was not the first Madam Chia has helped out an elderly person. She told me about another wheelchair-bound old man she had befriended when she was working at another food stall in Bedok.

Like Uncle Ng, he often came to the hawker centre and seemed lonely. She would sometimes help to clean his flat to make it more habitable because he was an incessant hoarder.

She stopped only after she got into a traffic accident herself, and her sons scolded her for tiring herself out.

I asked why she helped people like them; she couldn’t find an answer right away. In fact, she was reluctant even be interviewed at all, and only agreed because she thought it would help Uncle Ng.

“I have a father who is two years older than him,” she eventually said. “My dad helped a lot of people… If there were animals killed by vehicles on the road, he would find a way to bury them. He would do things like that.”

Because I am very close to my dad, perhaps I inherited his heart… He lives in Malaysia. Since I can’t take care of my own father, I take care of uncle.

She feels that her eldest son has this trait of kindness as well. He once carried a cancer-stricken elderly uncle up and down four floors because his block didn’t have elevators, in order to go for a doctor’s appointment.

“This is in our DNA, and it can’t be changed,” she said.

Uncle Ng would sometimes share food with Madam Chia and the other hawkers.

The more I got to know Madam Chia, the more I understood why elderly people like Uncle Ng, confused and intimidated by impersonal letters and agencies, would turn to a kindly, familiar face like hers for help first – instead of seeking out an official figure.

And I have been taken aback on multiple occasions by how everyday folk like herself extend help and friendship to those in need, so simply and so naturally.

It seemed like Uncle Ng knew and appreciated this as well – and tried his best to give back to those he felt cared about him, in his own way.

Before the accident, he would often buy food to share with her and the other hawkers at Berseh Food Centre, Madam Chia said. And after dinner with him one day, I had a taste of this myself.

When I told him he had to get better quickly because I missed eating his ice-cream, he brightened up. “You come and I’ll give you ice-cream, you don’t have to pay,” he said.

“How can I do that!” I protested.

He couldn’t win that round – so he insisted on waiting until he saw I was safely in my taxi, before shuffling off slowly back home.