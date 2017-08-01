Conversation With Carrie Lam: Terrexes, Beijing and a national security law

One month into her term and ahead of her Wednesday visit to Singapore, the Hong Kong Chief Executive says she as "no political issues" she needs Beijing's advice on.

HONG KONG: Amid growing concerns that mainland China is encroaching on Hong Kong’s autonomy, the city’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she has been given a free hand to run local affairs.

“Apart from my meeting with the President on July 1 immediately after the inauguration, I have not had the chance to talk to Beijing,” Carrie Lam told Channel NewsAsia’s Conversation With, on the last day of her first month in office. (The episode airs Aug 3 at 8.30pm SG/HK.)



“I have no political issues that I need to seek central authorities’ advice on.”

When Britain handed Hong Kong back to China 20 years ago, Beijing promised the city, then much more prosperous than the mainland, that it would be allowed to keep its “capitalist system and way of life” for 50 years. The arrangement has come to be known as One Country, Two Systems.

THE TERREX ISSUE

Hong Kong's new leader said mainland China has stuck to the pledge. In November 2016, Hong Kong Customs seized the Singapore military’s Terrex armored vehicles on the way back to the country from Taiwan.



The vehicles were eventually returned in January. The official reason given for the seizure was a breach of customs regulation. A Factwire report suggested that Hong Kong acted on a tip-off from mainland authorities.

Lam, who served as Chief Secretary at the time, denies there was any pressure from Beijing.

“You have to understand that under One Country, Two Systems, we are a separate customs authority in the same way we are a separate member of the World Trade Organization," she said in the interview ahead of her official visit Singapore on Wednesday (Aug 2).

So I have every confidence, although I’m not personally involved, that this particular incident was handled under the high degree of autonomy and in accordance with the local legislation.

Lam was sworn in as Hong Kong’s fourth Chief Executive under Chinese rule on July 1. She won the city’s top job by garnering 777 out of the 1,194 votes from an election committee stacked by Beijing loyalists. In citywide opinion polls, she lagged behind her rival John Tsang, a former Finance Secretary.

She started her term on a conciliatory tone, pledging not to file more judicial reviews to unseat democrats in the legislature over how they took their oaths. Such efforts by her combative predecessor CY Leung threw six democratic leading legislators out of office.



Nathan Law (left) and Leung Kwok-hung were among four Hong Kong lawmakers disqualified for changing their oaths to reflect their frustrations with Chinese authorities. (AFP Photo)

Such moves boosted her popularity. The latest poll released by Hong Kong University on July 11 showed 63.7 per cent of Hong Kong residents approved of her performance, a higher rating than that for CY Leung and the last British governor Chris Patten when they first came to office.

DELAYING ARTICLE 23?

But Lam’s biggest test is yet to come.

Hong Kong needs to enact a national security legislation that prohibits acts of treason, secession, sedition and subversion against China. The requirement was spelled out by Article 23 of the city’s mini-constitution the Basic Law.

When the government first presented a draft legislation in 2003, concerns over freedom of speech brought some 500,000 Hong Kong residents out onto the streets. The draft was eventually withdrawn, and then Chief Executive Tung Chee Hwa resigned less than two years later.

China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Hong Kong's Incoming Chief Executive Carrie Lam ahead of a meeting in Hong Kong, China, July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Billy H.C. Kwok/Pool

By the time Lam finishes her current term in 2022, Hong Kong will have been under Chinese rule for 25 years, half way through the 50-year transition period China promised.

When asked if she could put off the Article 23 legislation during her term in office, Lam said she was focused on creating the right conditions for it first.

“I have not set a timetable for this very important task. Neither have the central authorities nor the president in his meeting with me given me a timetable.

When the circumstances are right, when the conditions are there, when we have researched sufficiently on how to legislate, I don’t see why we should refrain from having a debate.

But she remained noncommittal on whether the law would protect freedom of speech for a small but growing portion of the population who now advocate the independence of Hong Kong.

“It is not helpful to express a view with an intention to advocate for that thing to happen. So the delicacy will be in how are we going to craft the piece of legislation that will secure the objective of protecting the nation and protecting Hong Kong. But at the same time, we will not give the people the worries that they can’t have this freedom of speech.”

SLOWING MOBILITY, WIDENING INEQUALITY

Lam came from humble beginnings. The daughter of a working class family, she said she grew up doing homework on her bed in her family’s small apartment. She did well in school, and entered the much coveted civil service upon graduating from Hong Kong University.

But the prospect of such upward social mobility has become more remote for Hong Kong’s younger generation. Lam said that goes a long to explaining why only 3.1 per cent of Hong Kongers between 18 and 29 would identify themselves as Chinese.

“They have some very practical issues that they need to tackle which, perhaps in my generation, things were much simpler. For example, if you worked hard enough, you gained admission to university, more or less you’d be able to find a good job with a good salary, and then a career path in front of you.

"But now, with the globalisation of the economy, with a lot of competition and other things - that becomes a bit difficult. So I wouldn’t try to explain this purely from the political or the ideological scheme of things.”

At the same time, Hong Kong’s income inequality has continued to widen. The city’s Gini-coefficient, a gauge of wealth gap, reached 0.539 in 2016 - the highest since record keeping began 46 years ago.

While admitting the government has a responsibility to help the neediest in the society, Lam is also wary of damaging the city’s free market reputation.

“Let me just put it a very sort of bluntly that I don’t think any economy - particularly one like us and also like Singapore - that we could completely bridge this gap and eradicate poverty.



"The important thing for the government to do is to help people who cannot help themselves by providing a range of support," said Lam.

