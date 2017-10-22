From boot camp to hustling: The blunt reality of what it takes to become a star overseas

Even signing with a record company doesn’t mean you’ve made it. Singer Nat Ho, who spent two years in Taiwan, gets candid with Talking Point about being a Singaporean artiste abroad.

SINGAPORE: Earlier this month, Joanna Dong became the second Singaporean, after Nathan Hartono, to make it to the finals of Sing! China. What does it take to succeed as a Singaporean artiste overseas – and is it as glamorous as it seems?

Asking that question in a recent episode, current affairs programme Talking Point spoke to singer-songwriter and actor Nat Ho.

In a candid interview, the 33-year-old spoke of the brutal realities of leaving Singapore in 2013 on a nine-year contract to pursue a singing career in Taiwan – and why, in spite of having found some success, he returned home after just two years to take up a part in the Mediacorp drama series Tanglin.

Talking Point: What made you come back, besides the Tanglin offer?

Nat Ho: Actually, we were doing really well there, but there were some issues with the company – which is quite common if you work overseas because it is a bigger market and a lot more complicated.

TP: Did you feel the need to go overseas?

Ho: Yes, for sure. Because much as I love Singapore, it is a tiny market, and Singaporeans don’t really support Singaporeans until you have proven your mettle overseas.

Nat Ho with Talking Point host Steven Chia.

TP: You’re aiming to make it big overseas before you make it big in your own hometown, where you know the people, the culture, the business. Isn’t that more daunting?

Ho: Well, yes and no. When you take yourself out of your comfort zone, that’s when you grow the most. My first year in Taiwan, it was purely training. We were put through k-pop boot camp kind of training.

I would start the day at 7am, I would go for Chinese lessons, accent classes, and then after that have physical training for three hours followed by backdance class. I even did gymnastics.

So it was super intense. And every week, the company would weigh me, and every two weeks they would measure my body fat. It’s that specific. It sounds horrible, but by Taiwanese standards, most Singaporean artistes are considered overweight. They are super stringent about that.

TP: So it’s not just about the voice; they are really preparing the full package.

Ho: Everything. I think what people don’t understand is that entertainment, it’s an incredibly manufactured industry. One that requires a lot of discipline, but it’s also our job to make it look easy, like we were born this way.

But it’s not. A lot of training and effort and planning goes into an artiste, and that is something which I feel is currently lacking in our Singapore market. Which is one of the reasons I wanted to go overseas –you’re exposed to all these things, and I want to bring it back to Singapore and share with the industry.

Singer Nat Ho spent two years in Taiwan. (Screengrab: Pharoah Entertainment)

“YOU REALLY NEED TO HUSTLE”

TP: What is the one big lesson you’ve learnt from your time there?

Ho: To have grit. You know, I think a lot of people, especially potential entertainers in Singapore, they think, ‘once I’ve signed to a company, I’ve made it’. But you need to hustle, you really need to hustle, even if you’re under a company.

You need to put yourself out there and create your own luck. People don’t just get lucky breaks, they work their asses off behind the scenes to go out, get to know people, go for lessons. It doesn’t just fall into your lap. And you need grit for that.

TP: So is that why some of our guys are taking part in things like Sing! China?

Ho: Yes, and I think it’s great, because you only know how good you are when you put yourself out there. If you’re in a group of 12 people, it’s easy to be the best. But if you put yourself among 120 people, 1,200 people, are you still the best?

So if you want to improve yourself, you have to pit yourself against the bigger market. You don’t need to be number one – but you just strive towards that, and you go a lot further than if you’d kept yourself in a small pond.

Joanna Dong performing Feng Fei Fei's Applause at the finals of the Sing! China competition. (Screengrab: SingtelTV Jia Le)

"I WANT TO TAKE JOBS NOT BECAUSE I NEED THE MONEY"

TP: Would you take part in Sing China?

Ho: No.

TP: Why not?

Ho: I came from a singing competition background, Singapore Idol, back in 2004… I feel like as an artiste, you need to constantly grow and rebrand yourself. So for me to go back to Sing! China, it’s not something I would consider at this point in time, because I have a lot of things on my plate already. Besides Tanglin and the music side of things, which I’m doing independently, I’m also an entrepreneur. (Note: He opened Love Bento, a food stall at Shaw Towers, earlier this year.)



By going into business, people think like, ‘Nat, are you losing your focus or something?’ No I’m not. I’m trying to create a financial ecosystem that will support me when I make my next move.



Singer Nat Ho spent two years in Taiwan. (Screengrab: Warner Music Taiwan)

TP: So you want the freedom to manage your own pathway, and not be dictated by one specific company.

Ho: Exactly. Because one of the biggest takeaways besides grit when I went to Taiwan was that, if there is an issue with the company, your plans get waylaid.

I had a great manager in Taiwan, we had a great publicity team, we had a great single that is still doing well. But what failed was the management. And I didn’t want to be at the mercy of that, because I really worked my ass off, okay.

I want the creative freedom to do a lot of things. One of the things being under a company was that especially as a newbie, you don’t have much say. Every aspect of you as an artiste is carefully manufactured. So the material that you put out is also severely controlled and limited.

So the thing is, I don’t really know where my next move is going to be. If Tanglin were to end, I’d most likely want to travel out of Singapore again, whether it’s Taiwan or the US, or I might go to the UK to study, I don’t know.



What I do know is that I want to be able to take on jobs because the gig is good for me, and not because I need the money.

Singer Nat Ho spent two years in Taiwan and released a moderately successful single, The Lonely Detective. (Image: Nat Ho)

“IN SINGAPORE MANY CLIENTS DON’T VALUE ART”

TP: Is that the case for artistes in Singapore now, that they have to take a gig because they need the money?

Ho: To a certain extent, yes. Because the Singapore market is small, and sometimes the pay isn’t great. Like I was helping out at some event, and they asked for a band, so I recommended a friend. And the price quoted was really reasonable, but they were like, wow, this is so expensive.

To them it’s like, how many thousand dollars for just a few hours of work? But they do not understand how the industry works.



They do not understand that it’s not just one entity made up of four band members and the sound guy. Your instrument rental and everything, that is cost as well. They forget that there are rehearsals before that, all of that is man hours.

Olinda Cho singing a duet with Harlem Yu in Sing! China. (Photo: Singtel)

So I find that in Singapore, a lot of clients do not value art because they don’t understand it. They just think that ‘oh, this is so expensive, we’ll do without’. And they wonder how come Singapore entertainment is so lousy.

I mean, you pay peanuts, you get monkeys right? But at the same time, the gorillas are not getting enough to eat. Because the clients are not willing to pay.

Which is why, with whatever little resources we have, we go overseas. Number one, overseas is a bigger market, so even if you don’t get the best jobs, you can get by on the volume. And secondly, if you go overseas and you make it, people are going to say, ‘oh this is gorilla, I’m going to pay more’.

TP: Have you found that having spent some time away, the recognition you get back home has grown?

Ho: It has, actually. One of my fears was that on coming back from Taiwan after two years away, people would have forgotten me, nobody would want to book me. But surprisingly, the reverse was true.

Watch interviews with Joanna Dong, Nathan Hartono, Aaron Aziz and Irene Ang on this episode of Talking Point here.