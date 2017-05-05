From living on S$11,000 a year, to gender inequality: The trials of being a local career entertainer

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

How tough is it to live the dream of being in showbiz full-time in Singapore? Actress Grace Kalaiselvi, comedian Mark Lee and stand-up comedian Sharul Channa share their struggles on On The Red Dot.

SINGAPORE: Some know her as domestic worker Lathika on the popular Channel 5 drama Tanglin – but did you know local actress Grace Kalaiselvi gave up a stable job in the civil service to pursue her dream of acting?

To gain experience after leaving her job in 2004, she took on all kinds of low-paying theatre-related jobs. “That year, my entire year of income was only S$11,000. My sister said that it was ‘worse than working as a cleaner’,” she recalled.

Ms Kalaiselvi, a full-time actress now doing both television and theatre work, constantly wonders about the sacrifices - especially financially – she’s had to make. “If you were to do the math, you would really think, is it worth it?”

Career entertainers like her face numerous struggles when they veer off the beaten track in pursuit of their dreams, as the programme On The Red Dot finds out, in an episode airing Friday (May 5) on Mediacorp Channel 5.

Grace Kalaiselvi, second from left, on an episode of Tanglin

When she enrolled at the Intercultural Theatre Institute in 2012, the training took a toll on her – physically, and financially.

Her elderly mother returned to work to support her for the three years of her full-time studies. “She told me, ‘just to make sure we can tide over until you finish your studying’.”

The aspiring actress was also afflicted with rheumatoid arthritis. The pain in her joints was at times so unbearable that she had to skip auditions.

In 2016, she tried her hand at producing, creating her first production, the trilingual play Mother I : Amma Naan : Ibu Aku?. She sank in S$6,000 of her savings, but it didn’t do too well and she suffered a loss.

“It was a lesson for me, but I am glad I did it because it gave me the push to go forth and do more.

“I hope Singaporeans who watch theatre support not only those big budgeted productions in big venues, but also those smaller ones at small venues. There are a lot of heartfelt stories that come out of there,” said Ms Kalaiselvi, who has a diploma in building services and engineering.

Grace Kalaiselvi gave up a stable job in the civil service to pursue her dream of acting

BOLLYWOOD DREAM FIZZLED

Then there is Ms Sharul Channa, who these days, does quite well as Singapore’s only full-time female stand-up comedian. The 30-year-old can pocket between S$5,000 and S$7,000 a month from her gigs here and abroad.

But her foray into show business wasn’t always smooth-sailing. Acting was her first love, and at the age of 24, the wide-eyed optimist flew to Mumbai to try to break into the Bollywood scene.

It didn’t pay off.

“They give you the script and say, ‘Okay, memorise it in 5 minutes’… And they would come back in 5 minutes, and the actors would have memorised everything.

“That’s when you realise how mollycoddled you are in Singapore and how protected you are,” she said.

Sharul Channa is Singapore’s only full-time female stand-up comedian

Returning to Singapore, she tried her hand at comedy instead after being introduced to it by her then boyfriend, Rishi Budhrani, also a stand-up comedian.

She also has veteran comedian Kumar to thank – he let her open his show, even though she had little experience. Kumar said: “Generally, female comedians find it a bit more difficult because there’re a lot of things that they cannot talk about because they might sound feminist.”

Ms Channa now wants to lend a hand to aspiring female stand-up comedians. “I’m a great supporter of how women should support other women, because there are very few of us (in this industry). There is inequality – women and men are not on the same platform in any industry,” she said.



JACK NEO STUNNED AT HOW HE LOOKED

Even as a successful showbiz veteran, comedian Mark Lee – who has won numerous best comedy actor, variety show host and most popular artiste awards since 1998 – is constantly reinventing himself.

The 48-year-old diversified into radio when his good friend and DJ Dennis Chew asked him to give it a try three years ago, on Mediacorp's Love 97.2 FM.

Their morning show is so well-received that there is even a TV series spinoff.

Mark Lee, right, diversified into radio on Mediacorp's Love 97.2 FM

But Mr Lee remembers how local director and fellow comedian Jack Neo grimaced at his appearance when they first met, when the latter was looking for an extra. “The very first time Jack Neo saw me, he was stunned. He said, ‘Why does this guy’s face have so many pimples?’”

Fortunately, Mr Neo accepted Mr Lee’s quirkiness and the duo worked together for many years on the popular Channel 8 show Comedy Night in the 1990s.

Despite his 30 years of industry experience, for Mr Lee it is always a work-in-progress. “I think there are still more things to learn and we need to always improve. This is so that you can last longer in this entertainment line,” he said.

