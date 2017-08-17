How to turn an elephant into a movie star: Filmmaker Kirsten Tan

On Conversation With, the award-winning Singaporean director of Pop Aye talks of the long road to her first feature film - and about facing the likelihood of going blind.

SINGAPORE: Teaching a dog new tricks may be tough, but teaching an elephant to act? Well, that could be an even taller order.

Singaporean filmmaker Kirsten Tan took up this jumbo task with her debut feature film, Pop Aye, which co-stars Bong the elephant as the movie’s titular character.

Ms Tan auditioned more than 200 elephants until she found Bong. The auditioning process was not smooth-sailing initially as she had no idea what to do with the elephants.

“But at some I point I felt like it was very much almost like buying a dog, you know?” she said. “You just be with them and you can just kind of sense them and suss them out.”

“After we cast Bong, we had no idea if it would actually work to have an elephant in the film. So we did need to have quite an intensive rehearsal period with him,” the 35-year-old admitted in an interview with Channel NewsAsia’s Conversation With (airing Aug 17, 8.30pm SG/HK).

Checklists and repetitive exercises were some of the tools the production team used to train Bong. But Ms Tan soon found a trick to getting Bong’s attention.

“We realised that it was most helpful to actually motivate him with food. With food he becomes like super cooperative.” And it helped that elephants really do have very good memory, she added.

“By the third or the fourth time we do (an action), (Bong) remembers it already and he will just repeat whatever he’s supposed to do. Sometimes he would actually hit the marks better than human actors, and that’s something I’m truly amazed by,” the recent Master’s graduate of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts said.

Bong, the elephant, in the film Pop Aye.

Since its release in early 2017, Pop Aye has clinched the coveted World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Screenwriting at the 2017 Sundance Festival, and has been nominated for four other international awards. The film has also been screened at film festivals across the globe.

The awards were a validation for Ms Tan, who studied at Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s School of Film and Media Studies as a teenager, and started out making short films.

Admitting that the earlier years were “very hard”, she nevertheless said that the long struggle was necessary to prepare her for her first full-length film.

“The thing like filmmaking – it’s very much a craft-based work. So I would say maybe it takes about 10 to 15 years to kind of cut your teeth in film to even get good enough to kind of make a feature film.



"And in all those years, most of the time you are actually doing like no to low-paid work,” she said.

BLIND IN ONE EYE

Despite the low financial rewards, Ms Tan’s decision to become a filmmaker is driven by a much more personal reason – she is born legally blind in one eye.

“It kind of spurs me on because… when I was young, when I visited the eye doctor, he did warn me that because of the way I will eventually overuse my right eye, my vision may be something I start losing when I get to my 50s or 60s,” she recounted.

I figured that I don’t have much time, and as a human being, I want to see as much of the world as possible. As a filmmaker, I want to record all of that before one day, I eventually lose my sight, whether it happens or not.

But Ms Tan is wary about being defined as “the director who is blind in one eye” and says she does not want to be seen by others as using her condition as a kind of shtick. Instead, she wants the focus to be on her work.

A recipient of at least 15 international awards, Ms Tan is still hesitant about being referred to as a ‘role model’. “I don’t if I’m good enough honestly,” she said.

“But certainly I’ve worked really hard my entire life, especially for film. And if having someone like me around makes it easier for the next generation of filmmakers to look up to – to have someone just to be there and say, hey it’s possible to do what you love and I guess still survive and not starve – then yes, I guess I’m okay to be that person.”

Her advice to budding filmmakers?

“Don’t think about the awards. Don’t think about comparing yourself with other filmmakers. The key thing is actually to give due attention and diligence to whatever it is you’re putting out there to the world.”

