Mary Teo’s Nasi Lemak Nyonya Style: The recipe

From the kitchen of Madam Mary Teo, 83.

This recipe serves 5-7 people.

INGREDIENTS

10 candlenuts

20 dried chillies, soaked in hot water and deseeded

1 piece of belacan (shrimp paste)

1 stalk of lemongrass, chopped into 1-inch pieces

500g shallots, peeled and washed

1kg kuning fish

4 cups coconut rice

7 cups water

1 pack of coconut cream

1 bundle pandan leaves

FRY THE FISH

1. Remove the tail, fins, guts and gills of the ikan kuning.

“To tell if your fish is fresh, it has to be shiny and firm and the gills must be red in colour. Fish cannot (be kept) too long; just the next day and (the gills) will be pale.”

2. In a wok, shallow fry the fish in small batches until each side turns golden brown but not too crispy.

3. Remove from wok and set aside

“If it’s too crispy, the zhap (rempah) will not be able to infuse into the fish.”

MAKE THE REMPAH

4. Pound candlenuts and lemongrass until incorporated.

5. Blend shallots, chillies, belacan and pounded candlenut and lemongrass until it forms a fine paste and turns a bright orange colour

6. In a wok, fry the rempah in the leftover fish oil in medium heat until fragrant and the chilli oil comes out

“Too hot and your rempah will be chaotah (burnt)! Cooking must have patience, must have skill. If you don’t fry properly, your nasi lemak will be koyak (spoil).”

MARINATE THE FISH

7. Add fried fish to the rempah and fry until each fish is evenly coated.

8. Place fish in an airtight container and refrigerate overnight

‘You taste it now and you taste it tomorrow and you will see the difference.’

PREPARE THE COCONUT RICE

9. Wash rice thoroughly.

10. Mix coconut cream and water and add mixture to rice.

11. Add pandan leaves. Steam rice in cooker until the rice is soft and fragrant.

SERVE

12. Heat up the marinated fish in the microwave.

13. Pair it with the rice, otah and ccumber slices at the side.