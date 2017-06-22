Mdm Osman’s nasi ayam Lebanon: The recipe
It’s a nasi ayam done with a twist - one that uses Middle Eastern spices, but cooked to suit the Singaporean Malay palate.
From the kitchen of Mdm Hj. Habibah Osman, 71, with the help of grandson Muhd Azrie, 29.
This recipe feeds 5-6 people.
INGREDIENTS
For the chicken:
1 whole chicken cut into parts
1 tbsp round cinnamon
1 tbsp garam masala
1 tbsp salt
1 tbsp black pepper
Oil for deep-frying the chicken
For the rice:
1 cup cashew nuts, roasted
1/4 cup oil
125g butter
3 white onions, chopped
2 tomatoes, diced
7-9 cloves garlic, smashed
¼ cup coriander leaves, roughly chopped
¼ cup mint leaves, roughly chopped
1 small can tomato paste
Chicken stock or 2 chicken cubes
1 cup water (for the sauce)
½ cup raisins
5 rice cups basmati rice
6 rice cups water (for the rice)
Salt to taste
MAKE THE NASI AYAM
1. Marinate chicken with cinnamon, garam masala, salt and black pepper for 1/2 hour.
2. Deep-fry the chicken till browned, set aside.
"You need to do this so that the spices seep into the chicken," said Mdm Habibah.
2. In a large wok, heat up ¼ cup of oil. Roast the cashew nuts in the oil for a few minutes. Remove and set asude the nuts.
“You just need to extract the flavour of the nuts in the oil,” said Mr Azrie.
3. Saute the onions in the same oil. Add the butter.
“The butter is to add an extra creaminess to the dish,” said Mr Azrie.
4. Add the garlic, tomatoes and tomato paste. Saute till the onions soften.
5. Add the coriander and mint leaves, water, chicken stock and raisins. Bring to a boil.
6. Add the deep fried chicken, and simmer for a few minutes.
7. Add 5 cups of rice and 6 cups of water to a rice cooker.
8. Remove the chicken from the sauce, and pour the sauce into the rice cooker. Let the rice cook for about 15-20 minutes.
“Cooking time is subjective, just cook till the rice becomes fluffy,” said Mr Azrie.
9. Add the chicken pieces, and mix thoroughly. Let the chicken sit in there for another 10-15 minutes before serving.
“Mix it so that every layer of the rice has some chicken in it,” said Mr Azrie.
The nasi ayam Lebanon can be eaten as a dish on its own, or served with side dishes like achar and curry.
