Mrs Cecil’s sugee cake: The recipe

One Eurasian family’s tried and tested way of making sugee cake.

Made by Andre D’Rozario and Ida Cecil, adapted from Ms Cecil’s mother’s recipe.

This recipe serves 10-12 people.

INGREDIENTS

150g semolina

200g butter

150g sugar

6 egg yolks

3 egg whites

2 tbsp vanilla essence

4 tsp baking powder

80g plain flour

1 tsp salt

40g chopped almonds

2 tablespoons brandy

All the ingredients needed for Mrs Cecil’s Sugee cake.

MAKE THE CAKE

1. Mix semolina and butter ahead of time, and let it set for 1 hour or more.

“Semolina is very dry and sandy. Soaking it in butter makes it lose its crunch so that it becomes more palatable,” said Ms Cecil.

2. Beat egg yolks and sugar until the sugar dissolves completely.

3. Add semolina and butter mix, and fold in.

4. Add plain flour, salt and baking powder, and fold in.

5. Beat egg whites until they form soft peaks.

“Some people leave out egg whites completely, if they want the cake to be more dense.”

The meringue’s soft peaks.

6. Add almonds to the batter and fold in.

“Some people toast the almost first - each recipe is different.”

7. Add egg whites to the batter and fold in

8. And now for the key ingredient - add brandy and fold in.

“You must add the exact amount - I tried to add extra brandy once and my whole cake became soft!”

9. Transfer batter to a baking pan, and bake at 160 degrees Celsius for 50 minutes to 1 hour.

“Sugee cake is a must at every birthday, wedding, anniversary, on the weekends, just for fun, just for tea - as long as you’re breathing, you have sugee cake!”