New rules soon to tackle indiscriminate parking by bike-sharing users

The proposed framework includes geofencing where bicycles can be parked, bike-share firms reveal on the programme Talking Point which asks if the industry needs regulating.

SINGAPORE: The indiscriminate parking of shared bikes along corridors, at bus-stops or even in lifts may soon be a thing of the past.

The three major bike-share firms in Singapore - Ofo, oBike and MoBike - revealed on Mediacorp’s current affairs programme Talking Point that they have a proposed agreement with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the People's Action Party’s (PAP) 15 town councils to tackle this issue of indiscriminate parking.

This includes the development of a single app platform for the general public to report illegally parked bikes; a common response time among the three operators to pick up these illegally parked bikes; and the adoption of geofencing technology by the end of the year.

With geofencing, users have to park their shared bikes within a designated area or they could be slapped with a fine.

Mobike’s country manager (Singapore) Ms Sharon Meng said: “It’s really about how we manage our operations and how we use technology to solve the problems we are seeing at the moment.

“Geofencing is a part of it, and we are developing this technology in Singapore very rapidly. We’re already testing it and we’re going to get the license done very soon.”

This new rules are expected to be announced soon.

A bicycle parking zone outside an MRT station.

BIKE SHARING A BLESSING AND A CURSE

The bike-sharing economy has taken off in Singapore, with a fourth operator SG Bike recently entering the fray last month, contributing to some 30,000 bikes around the island.

Bike-sharing has been both a blessing – making commutes easier – and a curse, with the indiscriminate parking.

LTA said that 278 dockless bicycles have been impounded for indiscriminate parking as of August, and most were from local firm Obike with 212 impounded bicycles, followed by China-based Mobike and Ofo.

These companies must pay about S$100 for every impounded bicycle collected.

Dr Lee Der Horng, a transport expert from the National University of Singapore, said a proper government regulatory framework has to be in place, as it would be difficult to require the operators to enforce strict rules on their own customers.

“In some Chinese cities, they have already banned certain types of bike-sharing operators. If your technological competence is not up to a certain level, they just ban your operations. That’s why this kind of regulatory framework is something we need in Singapore,” he said.

