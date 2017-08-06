She’s my Ah Ma, she’s my home: Young director’s inspiration for a film made in 4 days

Three Singapore film-makers, each tasked ahead of National Day to make a short film in four days, come up with different visions of what home means to them.

SINGAPORE: When film-maker Ang Geck Geck was asked to think up a storyline for a short movie about how Singapore is home to her, her thoughts went immediately to her grandmother.

Ms Ang didn’t have an easy childhood – she was sent to live with her grandparents when she was just one, after her parents separated.

“My grandmother was the one who took care of me when I was young. And after I started living on my own outside, I started to miss her food.”

But then, “she had a fall and she couldn’t cook for me anymore. She changed a lot and became very different,” said Ms Ang, who struggled emotionally with the changes in her Ah Ma.

In her upcoming short film, Rice Wine Chicken, produced for the programme On The Red Dot, the 29-year-old director explores the changing relationship between a grandmother and a granddaughter as the former ages and becomes more dependent.



“The story questions what love is all about. You can’t fight with time. (Grandparents) will grow old, they will change, but how far are you willing to accept them after the change?

“It took a lot of love to accept a person who has changed so much overnight. And that struggle was real, and I decided to write about it,” said Ms Ang, whose previous film Broken Crayon (2012) won Best Fiction Film in the 4th Singapore Short Film Awards.

She was one of three award-winning film-makers tasked by On The Red Dot, ahead of National Day, to tackle the theme of ‘How is Singapore home to you?’ She, Mr Meng Ong and Mr Sanif Olek, were given just four days to film and edit their respective movies.

In a three-part series that airs on Mediacorp Channel 5 on Fridays at 9.30pm, and on Channel NewsAsia on Sundays at 9.30pm, viewers get to go behind the scenes of the process to see the directors struggle with their scripts, audition actors and cope with unexpected challenges on set.

HOW IMMIGRANTS VIEW HOME HERE

The series kicks off with Mr Ong’s film ‘Sea Breeze’, (on Channel NewsAsia, Aug 6 at 9.30pm) which tackles how a chance meeting between a Filipino maid and a Bangladeshi construction worker reveals a common dream, and their ambivalent relationships with their Singaporean hosts.

Mr Ong explained that he has always been fascinated with stories about immigrants because he himself was an outsider when he moved to New York to study film in the 1990s.

His definition of home has evolved over the years. As a film-maker, he said, home is a place where he can reap ideas and tell stories from his surroundings. And with more immigrants in Singapore today, he wanted to view his home through their eyes.

“Do they feel a sense of belonging here in Singapore? What does it takes for people to feel a sense of belonging in a place?

“For me, it’s always about family, friends and love. All these are important to help you feel a sense of belonging,” he said.

The lead actress in his film is Ms Jedah Eusebio - who, in real life, is working as a Filipino domestic helper here taking care of four children.

In a curious case of art imitating life, some parts of the film actually happened to her here. Said Ms Eusebio: “During my days off, when I was going home, there would always be this Bangladeshi man following me.

“One day, I called my employer for help. My boss picked me up from the MRT station because I was really very scared.”

Mr Ong added: “She told me that there are things in the script that are very true to life… like being chased away by security guards.” (Watch the episode on Toggle)

Mr Ong’s debut feature film Miss Wonton was the first by a Singaporean to be selected for the Sundance Film Festival in 2001.

RETURN OF THE PRODIGAL SON

Film-maker Mr Sanif tackled the theme of home by telling the story of a man who returns home after being away for a very long time.

In ‘Homecoming’, the key character discovers how times have changed since he left, and struggles to find redemption back home.



“We have this protagonist who has been away for 15 years and he is trying to discover himself. And 15 years is a very long time in Singapore.

“This protagonist now feels like a fish out of water and he’s trying to assimilate himself into society,” said Mr Sanif, whose feature film, Sayang Disayang (2013), was chosen as Singapore’s entry to the Oscar’s Best Foreign Film category.

Show timings:

Seabreeze by Meng Ong: Aug 6 (Sun) 9.30pm on Channel NewsAsia

Homecoming by Sanif Olek: Aug 11 (Fri) 9.30pm on Channel 5, Aug 13 (Sun) 9.30pm on Channel NewsAsia

Rice Wine Chicken by Ang Geck Geck: Aug 25 (Fri) 9.30pm on Channel 5, Aug 27 (Sun) 9.30pm on Channel NewsAsia