‘What if these were my children?’: Small Singapore NGO hopes to return to Bangladesh with bigger impact

Global Ehsan Relief team members speak of moving encounters with the Rohingya refugees and want to increase aid. “I hope people look at our pictures and say ‘Really? This is happening there?’” said one.

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Desperate refugees came rushing out of the hills and onto the roads till they surrounded the vehicle that had just pulled over.

“There were all sorts of people - old ladies, small kids, injured men. I took out my camera and the first thing I recorded was a small kid knocking on our window,” recalls Ameer Eusoffe, 28.

Without much thought, the Singaporean opened the door to hand his only pack of biscuits to the kid – and was instantly swarmed by people begging, hoping and crying for aid.

“We didn’t have anything else with us at that moment. It made me realise that there is only so much you can do,” said Mr Ameer, who was part of a team from Global Ehsan Relief, a non-government organisation which was in Bangladesh in mid-September to give aid to the Rohingya refugees.

Refugees assume that any vehicle that stops by the side of the road is an aid vehicle (Photo courtesy of Sufi Rohaizad).

Its team of 11 full-time staff from raised S$100,000 in just over one week for their first round of relief efforts.



The “overwhelming” support came from people of different communities in Singapore – including a Chinese Buddhist organisation, a Sikh group, and even Bangladeshi migrant workers, said Ustaz Muhammad Faisal Bin Mohamed Ayub, 32, the project leader of the relief team.

Separately, other groups in Singapore also have raised more than S$200,000 for the refugees in Bangladesh. The International Organisation for Migration estimates that more than 500,000 Rohingyas to date have arrived in Bangladesh since Aug 25, many of whom fled from attacks on their villages in Rakhine state, Myanmar, without any belongings.



Refugees are clearing the hillsides to build their shelters, using non-permanent materials like bamboo and tarpaulin sheets (Photo courtesy of Sufi Rohaizad).

As a result, makeshift refugee camps have sprung up along the southern town of Cox’s Bazar, and international NGOs are struggling to provide help to everyone.



On its part, Global Ehsan Relief distributed more than 1,000 family aid packs which consisted of food items such as rice, oil, and other dried goods, as well as hygiene kits and materials for building shelters for the refugees.



Said Mr Faisal:

They will just eat anything that they find on the ground, and many are getting sick.

According to the refugees, many men lost their lives during the attacks. Single mothers with many children are a common sight. (Photo courtesy of Sufi Rohaizad).

Independent Bangladeshi groups have also been rushing in with huge trucks to distribute aid - but without a proper distribution system and crowd control, some refugees have died in stampedes and fights that break out in the process, as reported in the media.

Reports of behaviour like this perpetuate the stereotype of the refugees as a rowdy, helpless bunch, says Mr Faisal.

“They are behaving like that because they are hungry. I would do the same thing if I were in their situation,” he said.

We are connected by humanity. When I was holding the infants and toddlers, I thought ‘What if these were my own children?’

“People need to understand what being a refugee is - a refugee doesn’t just mean poor and desperate. They are just seeking safety and security.”

“That one moment when he let out a smile was so powerful,” said Global Ehsan Relief team member Mr Sufi (photo courtesy of Sufi Rohaizad).

Other refugees expressed gratitude for the aid workers’ help, conversing with Global Ehsan team members in English. One Rohingya said in Arabic to Mr Faisal: “I love you very dearly, brother”.

“I was so touched,” the Singaporean said.

Team member Sufi Rohaizad, 27, recalled how, in the middle of their aid distribution one day, it started to rain.

Some of them rushed to us and insisted on sheltering us with their umbrellas.They didn’t ask for anything – they would just shelter us everywhere we went.

Watch: Moving encounters (3:54)





Mr Sufi and Mr Faisal hope to continue to raise awareness and funds for the next aid trip through the videos and photos that they took.

“Strangers have messaged me and asked, ‘Is the situation there fine? How can I help?’ At least it shows that Singaporeans are concerned,” said Mr Sufi.

Mr Faisal said: “We are only emergency relief, so we can only help with their basic needs. But these people have lost so much more - their dignity, their home and their land.

“I hope people can look at our pictures and say ‘Really? This is happening there?’”



Mr Sufi and Mr Ameer hope that their photos and footage will create more awareness about the refugee crisis (Photo courtesy of Sufi Rohaizad).

DOCTORS, NURSES NEEDED

Global Ehsan Relief hopes to raise S$300,000 by the end of September for the next round of aid distribution, said Global Ehsan Relief founder Basheer Ahmad bin Ali, 51. He said the group would be sending another team to Bangladesh to continue with the efforts in early October.

“Our next round of aid will focus on medical needs and water supply. We are sponsoring a medical tent and mobile clinic for one month,” he said. “We will need volunteer doctors and nurses to help oversee the medical needs of the refugees.”

Many refugees tell stories of fleeing from their villages while having to carry injured or sick relatives on their backs, but even in the camps, medical aid is limited (Photo courtesy of Sufi Rohaizad).

The group also plans to set up a water filtration plant and a kitchen that can provide 20,000 meals a day. Meanwhile its partner NGO in Bangladesh continues to distribute food aid packs, blankets, clothes and hygiene kits on a weekly basis.

“Over 500,000 refugees are in dire need of help. There will be a major health catastrophe if nothing is done. Our teams are there to oversee the projects to ensure that the aid really reaches the most needy,” said Mr Basheer.



The Bangladesh government has started a biometric screening process for the refugees, issuing them ID cards which they can use to get support (Photo courtesy of Sufi Rohaizad).

Other Singapore NGOs like the Rahmatan Lil 'Alamin Foundation and Singapore Red Cross have also raised funds for relief efforts. Mercy Relief announced on Tuesday (Sep 26) that it would be sending a three-person team to distribute aid.

“We are devastated by the loss of lives and displacements of thousands,” said Mercy Relief executive director Zhang Tingjun, who will be part of the response team. “The safety of these vulnerable groups in over-populated evacuation camps is another critical issue we will be looking into.”