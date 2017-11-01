Commentary: A free and open Indo Pacific, a key message for Trump's Asia trip?

US Donald Trump is likely to articulate this theme during his Asia trip, says the Centre for Strategic Studies' Michael J Green.

WASHINGTON: What will US President Donald Trump's message to Asia be when he travels from Hawaii to Japan, Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines from Nov 3-14?



It is safe to say that even his closest advisers don't know the answer to that question, which has host governments from Tokyo to Manila a bit anxious.

But there are also clear strategic themes emerging from the Administration in the lead-up to the visit that offer a starting point for assessing what the generally capable national security team around the President hopes will be the message.

AN EMPHASIS ON JAPAN, AUSTRALIA AND INDIA

That broad strategic framework was previewed by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a speech on Oct 18.



Tillerson argued that the Trump Administration seeks a “free and open Indo Pacific” with a clear emphasis on Japan, Australia and India and open scepticism about China's trustworthiness.

The concept builds on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's “strategic diamond” connecting the four major maritime democracies in the region, but has even deeper roots in US strategic thinking going back to writings from the late 19th century on the need for an Anglo-American-Japanese-German axis to protect the maritime approaches to the US against potential continental hegemonic aspirants.



Germany has been replaced by India and the UK by Australia, but you get the idea.



George Kennan, Ronald Reagan, George W Bush and, I would argue, Hillary Clinton all drew on the same maritime strategy, and the approach certainly leverages Trump's own strong personal relationships with Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The concept also offers something of a counterpoint to Xi Jinping's strategically ambitious if economically questionable Belt and Road Initiative.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi, India, Oct 25, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Alex Brandon)

At the same time, the free and open Indo-Pacific framework will prompt some difficult questions for Trump in Asia.



Most obvious is the question of how it is possible to advance a free and open region when the president himself has rejected the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and appears poised to torpedo the US-Korea Free Trade Agreement (KORUS) at any moment.



If prime ministers Turnbull and Abe are clever, they will judo the free and open Indo-Pacific concept into a discussion on the need for rule-making and eventually something like the TPP, but Trump will smell this coming and the conversation could be difficult.

PERENNIAL PROBLEM AREAS

The other questions regard the Korean Peninsula and Southeast Asia, perennial problem areas in a strategy focused on maritime allies and partners.

The world is rightly focused on what Donald Trump will do and say about North Korea.



The Administration deserves more credit than it has received for introducing sweeping financial sanctions against North Korea in September and for demonstrating a readiness for military options to defend US interests and allies against the growing North Korean threat.

However, the president is undermining those efforts and longer-term US strategic interests by aggravating US-ROK relations.



It is proper and necessary to warn of either defensive war in response to North Korean aggression or pre-emptive war should North Korea be preparing nuclear strikes.

Yet the threat of preventive war to stop North Korean programmes should diplomacy fail is neither credible nor helpful at a time when the US should be reassuring allies like South Korea rather than terrifying them.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the January 18 General Machine Plant in Pyongyang, North Korea in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Aug 10, 2016. (Photo: KCNA/via REUTERS)

Beijing thinks South Korea is in play, hence Chinese pressure on Seoul to reject the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) ballistic-missile deployments and, before that, to endorse Xi Jinping's April 2014 vision in Shanghai of an Asia with “no blocs” – meaning no alliances.

Trump's attacks on KORUS and hyped-up rhetoric on North Korea do not help disabuse Xi of his assumptions, mistaken though they are, about South Korea's longer-term strategic trajectory.



The Trump strategy for Southeast Asia presents an even bigger enigma, though the president does deserve credit for travelling to Vietnam and the Philippines and for successfully hosting a series of Southeast Asian leaders in Washington (just as he deserves criticism for the apparent green light he has given to the anti-democratic moves of some of the same leaders).



Trump will skip the East Asia Summit, a move that only raises further questions about how the new Administration sees the role of ASEAN.



Many in Southeast Asia worry that White House staff Stephen Miller may be preparing a speech trashing multilateralism in the region. This could be wrong, but Chinese power and Southeast Asian doubt about US commitment both abhor a vacuum.

And China? Judging from Xi Jinping's triumphalism at the 19th Party Congress, the Trump-Xi summit in Beijing will probably be tense, at least behind the scenes.

The White House has rejected Chinese pressure to issue a joint communique and senior officials in Tokyo and other allied capitals are somewhat less nervous about a Sino-US condominium emerging, as seemed more likely when the president's senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner was playing a prominent role in the relationship.

In any case, the president appears to be learning that whatever leverage the US has with China is derivative of its alliances and partnerships in the region.



To get China right, the US has to get Asia right. We will soon see how well the free and open Indo-Pacific framework survives first contact with the region, and with the president's Twitter account.

Dr Michael J Green is senior vice-president for Asia and Japan Chair at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies and a nonresident fellow at the Lowry Institute. This commentary first appeared on the Lowry Institute’s blog The Interpreter. Read the original commentary here.

