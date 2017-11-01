Commentary: What bullish Asian markets say about the North Korean threat

While North Korea has escalated tensions with its nuclear and missile tests, stock market indices in Asia climbed to record highs, say two experts.

HONG KONG: North Korea has significantly increased the number of missile tests this year, while rejecting the latest round of UN Security Council sanctions as well as the “military option” warnings from Washington.

In September 2017, Pyongyang escalated tensions to a new level by firing two long-range missiles over Japan, conducting a hydrogen bomb test, and boasting about sinking the Japanese archipelago into the Pacific in a wave of nuclear attacks.

As tensions on the Korean Peninsula reached their peak in October, the stock market indices in Asia also climbed to record highs.

Technically, the market exhibits a remarkably strong positive momentum, which suggests that longer-term bull market phase has begun. Furthermore, Asia’s markets are not simply following the global economic upswing, but outperforming it.

Asian markets hit a 10-year high on Wed (Nov 1). (Photo: AP/Shizuo Kambayashi)

BULLISH EQUITY MARKETS

Advertisement

Advertisement

The strength of East Asia’s equity markets this year becomes particularly evident when compared to those of North America, Western Europe and Japan.



Since the beginning of this year, the MSCI Korea Index in US dollars has surged close to 40 per cent, while the MSCI Far East Index in US dollars has increased about 33 per cent.

That compares to about 20 per cent, 14 per cent, and 13 per cent for the equivalent stock market indices of Europe, Japan, and United States, respectively.

From a macroeconomic point of view, Asia is booming.

Even the mature economy of Japan is performing very well – in the second quarter of the year, Japan’s gross domestic product rose at an annualised rate of 2.5 per cent, exceeding its own potential growth rate by more than three times.

The earnings growth of its stock market-listed companies is more than twice the global average, while exports have been recording double-digit gains, with shipments to Asia increasing most sharply. In economic terms, Japan’s is certainly nowhere near sinking into the Pacific.

Similarly, stronger domestic growth and rising stock markets are evident across Asia and the world. In fact, the second quarter of 2017 marked the first in which all top ten economies reported positive growth rates for the first time since 2013.

WHAT DO MARKET EXPECTATIONS INDICATE?

On the one hand, the positive economic and market trends may provide an important argument as to why hardly anyone in the business world takes North Korea’s sabre rattling seriously. In this view, East Asia’s stock markets, which had been generally lagging the West and Japan over most of the past five years, are now simply catching up.

However, the pronounced strength of the Asian indices may imply that a benign geopolitical outcome on the Korean Peninsula is in the making.

As a crowd, investors seem to have a clear vision: The current security developments on the Korean Peninsula are not leading towards a destructive war, but a pragmatic recognition of North Korea’s nuclear status.

From this perspective, North Korea’s current crisis escalation may paradoxically signal a willingness to engage in a process that points toward some form of a negotiated settlement, enabling a breakout from the current geopolitical deadlock.

North Korea fired two missiles over the northern island of Hokkaido in the space of less than a month earlier this year. (Photo: AFP/STR)

Restarting talks with North Korea amid conditions of strategic distrust and varying geostrategic interests would of course not be a straightforward deal.



However, potential realistic goalposts for restarting talks include establishing crisis prevention mechanisms and communication links with Pyongyang to mitigate any potential escalation pressures or miscalculations.

Subsequently, realistic benchmarks for reaching an agreement with Pyongyang would entail arms limitations, rather than complete and irreversible denuclearisation.

In this context, North Korea would agree to halt and scale down its nuclear and missile programme, in exchange for easing of sanctions, de facto regime recognition, and security guarantees by the US and South Korea.

In the long-term, a negotiated settlement would envision ways to increase economic integration and investment in North Korea with a potential for a peace treaty.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un made an unprecedented direct statement in response to US President Donald Trump's speech at the UN General Assembly. (File Photo: REUTERS/KCNA)

DE-ISOLATING NORTH KOREA

It is perhaps worth remembering that when China took its first steps toward opening up its economy in the 1970s, in many respects it appeared no less radical and isolated than North Korea is today.

Engaging it through varying economic incentives, rather than only through diplomatic and military strangulation, may offer political outcomes that would de-isolate Pyongyang.

If Washington, Pyongyang and the other stakeholders can align their strategic choices to successfully overcome more than 60 years of Cold War confrontation, the current wave of nuclear tensions will be largely forgotten a decade from today.

Instead, in the not too distant future, American tourists may be booking their next vacation to visit the legendary Mount Paektu, possibly using an app on a brand-name smartphone manufactured in a North Korean special economic zone.

Mikio Kumada is Executive Director, Global Strategist at LGT Capital Partners in Hong Kong. Michael Raska is assistant professor at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. This commentary first appeared in RSIS commentaries. Read the original commentary here.