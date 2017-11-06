Commentary: Mohammed bin Salman aims to win Saudi game of thrones

The young crown prince is using a breathtaking series of arrests to consolidate his power, says the Financial Times’ David Gardner.

LONDON: Mohammed bin Salman, the young crown prince and de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, took another huge stride towards absolute power this weekend, with a round-up of leading figures in the kingdom’s political and business elite that includes 11 princes and more than three dozen current and former ministers.

The arrests, announced late Saturday by Al Arabiya, the Saudi-owned pan-Arab news channel, came only hours after King Salman set up an anti-corruption commission with wide powers, headed by the 32-year-old crown prince.

If this is an Arab game of thrones, the headstrong young prince, who seeks to embody the pent-up aspirations of a people two-thirds of whom are under 30, has left no one in doubt he means to win.

Among those caught in the crown prince’s net are Prince Alwaleed Talal, the flamboyant multi-billionaire tycoon, and Prince Miteb Abdullah, minister and former chief of Saudi Arabia’s powerful National Guard.

Also reportedly under arrest is Sheikh Waleed al Ibrahim, brother-in-law of the late King Fahd and media baron, whose MBC group owns Al Arabiya.



Prince Alwaleed, who owns or has held stakes in Twitter and Apple, Citigroup and News Corp, as well as in hotels and theme parks, satellite TV and newspapers, is a man who can move markets.

Nephew to Saudi kings, he has used his global renown as an investor to take occasional but well-aimed potshots at Saudi policy — such as the now abandoned policy of ramping up oil output to preserve market share at a cost of further falls in price.

QUESTIONS ABOUT INVESTMENT CLIMATE

Including such a well-known figure in this clampdown will raise questions about the investment climate in Saudi Arabia, as Prince Mohammed pursues his much-trumpeted Vision 2030.

This reform programme aims to wean the kingdom off fast-depleting hydrocarbon revenue with income from private investment and the creation of what he hopes will become the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund, built around the planned part-privatisation of Saudi Aramco, the state oil company.

The goals of MbS, as the crown prince is known, include quadrupling non-oil revenue by 2020 from just over US$40bn in 2015, before nearly doubling it again by 2030.



Sceptics question if such targets are deliverable, dependent as they are on ending the social contract between the House of Saud and its subjects that trades cradle-to-grave welfare for political quiescence.

But there is no doubting the crown prince’s ambition.

Since King Salman in 2015 gave him unprecedented control over economic strategy and oil policy, as well as defence and an increasingly hawkish foreign policy, MbS has been heard to complain about privileged insiders and officials milking the kingdom of billions of dollars through rigged bids and corrupt contracts.

THE LAST AUTONOMOUS POWER

“No one who got involved in a corruption case will escape, regardless if he was a minister or a prince,” he said in a TV interview this year.

Yet this weekend’s breathtaking swoop looks profoundly political in its aims.



Ever since MbS deposed then crown prince Mohammed Nayef — his cousin and veteran interior minister — in a June palace coup, Saudi watchers judged it was only a matter of time before he went after an equally powerful cousin: Miteb Abdullah.

Prince Miteb, 65 and son of the late King Abdullah, was not only seen as a plausible potential rival for the throne. The well-equipped National Guard he (and his father before him) headed is another army MbS had to neutralise after he took control of interior ministry forces this summer.

The Guard, built around the kingdom’s intricate tribal networks, is probably the last autonomous power centre standing between the crown prince and the throne.

The weekend’s momentous events will inevitably revive the febrile speculation that King Salman, 81, is preparing to abdicate in MbS’s favour.

All eyes are still on the throne.