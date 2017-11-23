Commentary: Should we be ashamed to watch a Kevin Spacey movie?

The moral failures of a creative artist shouldn't make their work any less valid, says one observer from the University of Manchester.

MANCHESTER: Enjoying the work of Kevin Spacey the actor doesn’t make you a bad person.



Even now, knowing what you’ve read about him in the media, you are under no moral obligation to switch channel if American Beauty comes on.

Enjoying the actor’s work doesn’t mean you tacitly endorse the alleged behaviour of Kevin Spacey the private citizen.

The moral panic around people watching and appreciating Spacey’s many critically acclaimed dramatic performances isn’t about Kevin Spacey and whether he deserves an audience.



Let’s not forget, he hasn’t been convicted of anything.

This is about us. It’s about how Spacey reflects on us as arbiters of public virtue.

Because in 2017, the people we admire, much like the brands we buy and the ones we boycott, form an integral part of our own identity.

We’ve learned to treat the virtues of our favourite public figures and our favourite brands as if they’re our very own. When our favourite celebrity sends a Tweet attacking Donald Trump or attacking sexism, or - as is quite likely - attacking Trump’s sexism, we retweet.

When Beyoncé Knowles awards someone a scholarship, we all award someone a scholarship. Celebrities invite us to partake in their good deeds – and we gladly accept. The blurb for Beyoncé’s #Beygood initiative is explicit:

We’re all in this together. Each and every one of us can make a difference by giving back. Join Beyoncé and #BEYGOOD.

A solid set of ethics are now part of the artist’s public persona.

Celebrities need only mutter in support of a popular idea and their social capital rises. It rises because we amplify it. We amplify it because it reflects well on us.

Social media has enabled celebrities and brands to communicate a social purpose at a volume that was impossible before. They can reflect back to us what we want to see in ourselves.

Beyonce's BEYGOOD campaign has made headlines around the world raising money for good causes. (Photo: Facebook/BeyGOOD)

They’re allies to our cause. They prove to us that we chose wisely in elevating them with our patronage.

So when they fall short of the standards we demand, as humans often do, it feels like a personal betrayal. We put them in this position of great influence.

ABUSING TRUST

But investing this heavily in the social construct of a celebrity is unhealthy. It’s what drives us to worry about whether or not we’re allowed to still like the actor Kevin Spacey or enjoy his work.

And after Harvey Weinstein, that reflex has evolved into a much more visceral protection of our own identity. This is why we question ourselves so harshly when one of our own favourite celebrity transgresses.

Evolving concurrently with the morals-as-marketing concept was its ethical counterweight. If liking ostensibly good artists made you a good person, then surely it also reflects on you when they transgress. And the bar for outrage is getting ever lower.

YOUR FAVE IS A PROBLEM

Three years ago, six bloggers founded a Tumblr page called Your Fave is Problematic. It’s a meticulously compiled and zealously moderated archive of celebrity transgressions. High-profile individuals accused of micro-aggressions, cultural appropriation and fat-shaming were chronicled daily.

It marked a turning point in what was already a burgeoning call-out culture.

The blog implicated not only the transgressor, but their admirers. The tone – and of course the name of the blog – effectively lays the blame for the celebrity’s transgressions at the door of his or her admirers.

If you see your favourite singer on here, that’s on you. Make better choices.

Of course, if you never liked Kevin Spacey to begin with, it doesn’t matter. Your identity remains intact, enhanced even. It’s as beneficial to a person’s identity when someone they dislike proves them right by being a bad person.

There’s a reason Google searches for Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein costumes spiked the week before Halloween this year. For some of us, it’s all fun and games. When the person never formed part of our own personal brand, their behaviour doesn’t impact us.

The Weinstein Company fired co-founder Harvey Weinstein, once one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, in early October following accusations of sexual misconduct. (Photo: AFP/Robyn Beck)

SO WHY DO SOME PEOPLE GET A FREE PASS?

Some celebrities have acted so wickedly that there’s no question of whether to disavow them.

But when you consider less open-and-shut cases, it’s hard to know how to proceed.



Yet-to-be proven allegations, denied allegations and even plain old rumours are either cast-iron proof of a person’s lack of virtue, or it proves that the “other side” are making unfounded claims, depending on your existing opinion of that person.

It often comes down to politics and ideology. Right leaning groups barely concealed their schadenfreude when the Democrat-supporting Weinstein was outed as a sexual harasser. Their opposite numbers were quick to point to the current inhabitant of the White House in response.

But when we invest so heavily in the public image of someone we don’t know, we do become blind to how problematic they are. Woody Allen and Roman Polanski have continued working while dogged by allegations of moral equivalence to those made against Spacey.

Michael Fallon recently quit as UK defence secretary for touching Julia Hartley-Brewer’s knee 15 years ago. She’d already forgiven him, but have we?

We’re right to question which people we admire – but the intense process of self-interrogation and policing of those who may consume the work of someone like Kevin Spacey is not healthy.

Cary Cooper is 50th Anniversary Professor of Organisational Psychology and Health at Manchester Business School. This commentary first appeared in The Conversation. Read the original here.



