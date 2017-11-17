Commentary: What a 21st century pre-school education looks like

Help kids get a leg up in a digital world by teaching them communication and other essential 21st century skills, says University College London’s Imran Siraj.

LONDON: It may be a truism that the future will be different, but human expectations have rarely been so high about the degree of imminent change.

This century’s rapid development of artificial intelligence and digital systems alone has convinced us that almost every aspect of our children’s and grandchildren’s lives will be different to ours.

As these emerging technologies evolve, and are quickly replaced by unimaginable new ones, human society will need to become increasingly nimble and adaptable with lifelong learning as its modus operandi.

AN EDUCATION THAT EMPHASISES 21ST CENTURY SKILLS

In this digital age, the need for children to learn and memorise facts is diminishing. It is being replaced by the need to learn how to sieve and assess information critically for any kernel of “truth”.

Today’s pre-schoolers will enter the workforce around 2035. Although we cannot contemplate exactly what their world will be then, we do know that children and adults will continue to need the basics of the 3Rs (reading, writing and arithmetic).

They will also need a greater ability to learn how to learn, and to possess problem solving, critical-thinking skills, and be resilient in the face of fast-moving change.

Most discussions about “21st century skills” emphasise the need for schools to focus more on so-called “soft” skills and character traits (such as creative thinking and curiosity) in addition to cognitive skills such as problem solving, critical analysis, the attainment of core subject knowledge, and strong early literacy and numeracy.

Interestingly, early childhood education already includes a strong focus on these so-called “soft” skills. Early years learning has a stronger focus on whole-of-child development than school education.

There is a growing emphasis on integrated learning in early childhood education and care that creates a connection between the academic and the social. Developing children’s competencies in creativity, collaboration, self-regulation and problem solving can be undertaken through projects that harbour real-world knowledge.

It can also be undertaken through problems that require young children (especially those aged three to five) to communicate and create knowing together. Here, the important task of the educator is to emphasise and give attention to the learning process rather than learning outcomes.

Kids will need a greater ability to learn how to learn. (Photo: Pixabay/ribalouria)

Connected to this is the importance of educators emphasising interactions that support sustained shared thinking, when two or more individuals work together in an intellectual way to solve a problem, clarify a concept, evaluate an activity and extend a narrative.

It is still rare to see this in early education settings, but research shows children are more successful learners and better motivated to learn where it is practised.

Future learners will need an excellent start in early learning if they are to cope with mid to late 21st century challenges. It is vital that early education curricula emphasise the process and the outcomes of both soft and hard skills to create the most competent learners and citizens.

A SYSTEM THAT SUPPORTS FAMILIES

The family’s role is also essential in nurturing and enriching young children’s development. Any early childhood education and care system that ignores this reality will not be able to optimise children’s potential.

Most early childhood education and care systems make less provision and funding for children under three because their care and education is very expensive. However, it is precisely these years when the family’s influence is the greatest. Future early childhood education and care systems should provide stronger support for families with younger children.

There is no reason some of this support cannot be offered through digital technologies, streamed directly into the home, which help parents learn about the power of early child rearing, and sensitive, responsive care and appropriate interactions.

In such a system, early childhood education and care staff can offer more support to families living in challenging circumstances.

Pre-school teachers should emphasise and give attention to the learning process rather than learning outcomes. (Photo: PCF Sparkletots)

Evidence suggests inter-generational support, delivered through early childhood education and care centre-based provision, has more impact. Indeed, developing and nurturing inter-generational support allows staff to stimulate history learning-and-understanding skills through a creative use of simple oral histories.

A clearer understanding of how their friends and families have handled and adapted to change in the recent past will help prepare children to deal with the challenges and changes they will inevitably face.

There is now growing evidence that high-quality training of teachers in this sector impacts children’s social and cognitive learning outcomes. When early education provision is genuinely high quality, there can be lasting population change for good. But government investment in knowledge, capital and labour must be commensurate.

A SYSTEM THAT MANAGES SCREEN TIME

We are heading for an age that requires adaptable “knowledge workers” who can work collaboratively, independently and creatively.

The solution does not lie in our youngest children spending long periods in screen time. Too much screen time at an early age deflects children from developing the essential human skills they need to function in complex social and economic work.

Plus, we already know increased use of digital devices at an early age is associated with poorer outcomes.

Good early childhood education teachers, and likewise parents, resist the temptation to use screen time for child entertainment and control. Rather, they show children how technology can serve our needs as tools that we turn to within our play and work.

Perhaps it is time to construct a new curriculum and to create a re-envisioned early childhood education and care system that includes a workforce of high quality, which is fit for purpose, well-rewarded and well-educated. Such a re-envisioned system may truly provide the foundational learning our children and grandchildren deserve.

They, and all their fellow citizens, will need to sustain them and to face the challenges thrown at them by the brave new world we have entered.

Iram Siraj is professor of education at University College London and visiting professor of education at the University of Wollongong. This commentary first appeared in The Conversation. Read the original commentary here.