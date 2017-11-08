Commentary: Why China’s Singles' Day will blow Black Friday out of the water

China's online retail festival is round the corner, and it won't be long till it catches on globally, says Nottingham Business School's Nelson Blackley.

NOTTINGHAM: For the past few years, Black Friday has become a focal point for many US and UK retailers – and for media outlets hungry for images of shoppers bursting into stores in pursuit of posh televisions.



The event, supposedly named after the moment retailers move into profit for the year, has quickly escalated into a four-day shopping festival. But it is not the only game in town – or even the biggest.

Black Friday falls the day after Thanksgiving in the US and is followed up by a long-weekend extravaganza. It has brought forward many consumers’ pre-Christmas shopping plans.

However, unlike Black Friday, China’s Nov 11 Singles' Day is still predominately focused on local consumers and completely dominated by one online retailer – Alibaba. The economic impact of Black Friday is dwarfed by this online one-day retail festival in China.



Singles' Day has gone under the radar for most of the world, but in 2016, Chinese shoppers spent an incredible US$17.8 billion in 24 hours on the Alibaba online platform.

This online sales bonanza shifts more goods than Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the US combined. Black Friday in the US saw online sales hit a record of just over US$3 billion in 2016.

ORIGINS

Singles' Day started as an obscure anti-Valentine’s celebration for single people in China back in the 1990s. The popular story is that it was started by students at Nanjing University who celebrated their singledom by treating themselves.

The event is also known as Bachelors’ Day, and it’s not hard to see why. China has a surplus of males caused by years of the government’s one-child policy.



By 2020, sociologists expect the gender imbalance to have widened to 35 million and by 2030, it is estimated that one in four Chinese men in their late 30s will never have married. That is a big market.

E-commerce giant Alibaba adopted Singles' Day in 2009, just as online shopping started to explode.

It has now become a day when everyone, regardless of their relationship status, buys themselves gifts. Alibaba spotted this as a chance for retailers to generate interest and excitement and to boost sales in the lull after China’s Golden Week national holiday in October.

Employees work extra hours to pack products at a factory on Singles Day in Taicang, Jiangsu on Nov 11, 2016. (Photo: REUTERS)

Like much of the global growth in online sales, Singles' Day has been driven by mobile use. Nowhere is this more stark than in China where, with 1.3 billion smartphone users, mobile shopping is huge.



Around 37 per cent of Chinese shoppers buy products using their phones, compared to the global average of 13 per cent.

We’ve seen Alibaba’s sales numbers for Singles' Day rise significantly over the past seven years. Last year alone, sales were up 32 per cent compared to the previous year.

According to Alibaba, during the event on 2016, they processed more than a billion payment transactions in total, with 120,000 transactions per second at peak and their distribution system processed more than 657 million delivery orders.

Analysts have predicted this year’s event could see Alibaba rack up sales of US$20 billion despite a slowdown in China’s economy, partly due to it having a broader audience.

COPYCATS



Of course those kinds of numbers attract the interest of western retailers too and the 2016 event saw 37 per cent of total buyers purchasing products from international brands or merchants.



Companies like US retailers Costco and Macy's as well as Britain’s Top Shop and House of Fraser have marketplaces on Alibaba’s Tmall site and have already got involved.

And, for the first time, Alibaba’s 2017 Singles' Day will bring more than 100 Chinese brands to overseas buyers, offering special promotions targeting over 100 million overseas Chinese consumers in Asia and around the world.

Given the rapid globalisation of most retail trends and the way online retail now allows immediate access to millions of products from thousands of manufacturers, it is indeed impossible to envisage that Singles' Day won’t extend its reach, in some form, to western consumers very quickly.

Nelson Blackley is senior research associate at Nottingham Business School, Nottingham Trent University. This commentary first appeared in The Conversation. Read the original commentary here.