5 things to know about Tommy Page

He made his name in the early 90s offering teens a Shoulder to Cry On and promised them I’ll Be Your Everything, but Tommy Page gave more to the music industry than his two most well-known hits.



Here are five things you may not know about Tommy Page, whose life was cut short at 46.

WATCH: TOMMY PAGE SINGS ON CHANNEL NEWSASIA'S FIRST LOOK ASIA

1. NKOTB helped him Be Your Everything



Back when the New Kids on the Block (NKOTB) were kids, two of their members – Jordan Knight and Danny Wood - helped write I’ll Be Your Everything with Page.

According to Billboard magazine, in 1989, Page had been the opening act for NKOTB and Tiffany and often sat in hotel lobbies tinkering on the piano. One night, he was joined by Knight and played him his half-written song I’ll Be Your Everything.



He reportedly offered the song to NKOTB, but later asked to keep it for himself and Knight produced it. The song debuted in 1990 for his album Paintings In My Mind and topped the Billboard Hot 100 in April. You can even hear Knight’s falsetto on the track.



2. He guest-starred and sang on Full House

In 1992, Page made Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) the envy of little girls everywhere when he serenaded her for her 10th birthday on the episode.

He was also at the centre of the love rivalry between Stephanie and DJ (Candace Cameron-Bure).

3. He struck a chord with Asian fans

Page released an album A Friend to Rely On especially for his Asian fans in 1992 and even had a duet with Hong Kong songstress Sally Yeh titled I’m Always Dreaming of You.

Back in 2015, Page headlined the Retrolicious line-up at Fort Canning Park with All-4-One and Color Me Badd and sang in Mandarin to charm his Singapore fans.

In the same interview with the TODAY newspaper, he joked about being an everlasting hit in karaoke bars. “I have friends who go out drinking and it’ll be four in the morning and a text will blink on my phone. And I’m like: ‘Who would be calling me at four o’clock in the morning?’ And it’ll be my friends at a karaoke bar telling me they are singing A Shoulder To Cry On or I’ll Be Your Everything. And I’ll be like: 'Yes! I still exist everybody! In karaoke bars!'”

4. He was working on new music

On Jan 6, Page tweeted: “I’m working on new music. You haven’t seen the last of me yet!” About a week later, he posted a photo of him behind the piano, with the caption: “Writing”.

5. His music lives on in other great artists

Page had serious cred as a music industry executive, having helped shape the careers of Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Josh Groban, David Foster and Green Day when he was with Warner Bros/Reprise Records. Groban tweeted a nod to Page on learning of his death, saying he helped pick his first singles. “He was and is so loved,” he said.