A Minute With: Lisa Kudrow on 'Boss Baby,' 'Friends,' Hollywood sexism

LOS ANGELES: Lisa Kudrow, best known for playing the kooky Phoebe Buffay in hit sitcom "Friends," said she was delighted to reunite with Alec Baldwin, who played one of Phoebe's boyfriends, in new DreamWorks animated film "The Boss Baby."

Kudrow plays a mother unaware that her suit-wearing baby, voiced by Baldwin, is an executive at Baby Corp. The film opens in theatres on Friday.

Kudrow discussed the film, dealing with sexism in Hollywood and which "Friends" boyfriend she harbours a soft spot for. Below are edited excepts from her interview with Reuters.

Q: What did you like most about "The Boss Baby"?

A: I thought this was just such a clever way to tell a story about when the new baby comes into the house and what it's like for the older brother and how it can seem like a baby in the house becomes the boss of the house.

Q: How was it reuniting with Alec after "Friends"?

A: That was really fun. And it's funny to think Phoebe, like who breaks up with Alec Baldwin? Why would you send him on his way?

Q: Which of Phoebe's boyfriends was your personal favourite?

A: She married Mike, (played by) Paul Rudd. But there's such a soft spot for Hank Azaria's character. I have such a soft spot. What was his name?

(Reporter): David

Thank you. DAVID

Q: It's the 20th anniversary of "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" this year - any chance of a sequel?

A: I would love to see them together. I don't know what that would be either, but we've had ideas for things, like Romy and Michelle get divorced ... it just hasn't happened.

Q: You recently spoke about sexist remarks made toward you by an unnamed male guest actor on "Friends." How have you seen sexism in Hollywood change?

A: I think it's really important though to distinguish between things that are said that make you uncomfortable as opposed to things that are actually a threat.

When I mentioned something an actor said, that wasn't really a threat. It just made me uncomfortable, but I got over it within minutes ... While it was maybe insensitive and a little crass, it wasn't a threat and that's it.

To me, it's more important that women do feel more empowered - that (if) someone says something, don't let it destroy you or even stop you for more than a minute. And keep going.

