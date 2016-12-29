Actress Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital day after daughter dies: Media

REUTERS: Debbie Reynolds, a leading lady in Hollywood musicals and comedies in the 1950s and 1960s including "Singin' in the Rain," was rushed to a hospital on Wednesday, according to media reports, a day after the death of her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher.

Reynolds, 84, was at her son Todd Fisher's home in Beverly Hills, California, discussing funeral arrangements for Fisher, who died on Tuesday, TMZ reported. Someone in the house called 911 shortly after 1 pm local time.

E! News said Reynolds was transported in fair to serious condition. TMZ reported that she had a possible stroke.

People magazine reported that the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a request for medical aid at Todd Fisher's address and transported a woman in fair to serious condition to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The hospital would not confirm Reynolds was there.

Representatives for Reynolds did not returns calls for comment.

One of the most enduring and endearing Hollywood stars of her time, Reynolds received a best actress Academy Award nomination for the 1964 musical "The Unsinkable Molly Brown."

Carrie Fisher, who rose to fame as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" films and later battled through drug addiction before going on to tell her story as a best-selling author, died on Tuesday at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack last Friday.

After Fisher's death, Reynolds said on Facebook, "Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop."

Reynolds had been in frail health in the past year, and she missed a dinner in November 2015 to receive an honorary Oscar. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said at the time that she was unable to attend because of “an unexpectedly long recovery from recent surgery.”

The nature of her illness was not disclosed. Fisher told reporters in May 2016 that her mother was "doing really well" but she did not give details.

