Actress Jovovich premieres latest "Resident Evil" film in Taipei

TAIPEI: Film writer-director Paul W.S. Anderson and his actress wife Milla Jovovich premiered the latest instalment in the "Resident Evil" action horror series in Taipei on Monday.

"Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" is the sixth movie in the video-game-turned-film franchise, with Jovovich reprising her role as the protagonist Alice. The first "Resident Evil" film came out in 2002.

On the red carpet, Jovovich posed for pictures with fans and watched a traditional lion dance, performed to live music.

