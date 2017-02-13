Adele opens 2017 Grammys as awards battle with Beyonce looms

LOS ANGELES: It's only fitting that Adele opened the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb 12) night win a rousing rendition of her hit "Hello" from her Grammy-nominated album "25."

The pop star changed out of the green Givenchy gown she donned on the red carpet into a flowy dress with fuchsia and purple sequins up top. Her voice was slightly shaky at the beginning of the song, but smooth during the remainder of the stunning performance, which earned her a standing ovation.





Adele sings "Hello" at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Feb 12, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

Grammys host James Corden then hit the stage for an intentionally flawed opening bit. He later segued into a rap in which he named tonight's biggest nominees and even got political with a Donald Trump mention.



Chance the Rapper kicked off the televised portion of the awards by winning the Grammy for Best New Artist, validating the rapid rise of the hip-hop star who has mastered the modern media climate both as a musician and activist.





Recording artist-actor Jennifer Lopez (R) presents the Best New Artist award to recording artist Chance the Rapper onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on Feb 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Kevin Winter for NARAS/AFP)

The rapper, who has been open about his Christianity, told the televised gala: "I claim the victory in the name of the Lord."



David Bowie won four posthumous Grammys for his final album "Blackstar," while Adele set the early pace in her head-to-head battle with Beyonce by winning two early awards.



Pop superstar Beyonce, proudly caressing her pregnant belly, took the Grammys stage by storm on Sunday in her first public appearance since her surprise announcement 12 days ago that she is expecting twins.





Beyonce performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

Wearing a sheer, glittering gold dress and halo atop flowing blonde locks, Beyonce sang a medley of the emotional ballads "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles" from "Lemonade", her Grammy-nominated album about feminism, race and betrayal.

Singing seated on a chair and surrounded by floating petals, the 35-year-old singer also appeared in video projections wearing a gold-chain string bikini.

Beyonce is already a big winner at the 2017 Grammy Awards, taking two trophies: Urban/Contemporary Album and Music Film on Sunday in Los Angeles.

She is competing head-on with Adele, 28, the only other artist to be nominated for all three top awards - album, song and record of the year.