Adele Opens 2017 Grammys With Rousing Rendition of 'Hello'

LOS ANGELES: It's only fitting that Adele opened the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb 12) night win a rousing rendition of her hit "Hello" from her Grammy-nominated album "25."

The pop star changed out of the green Givenchy gown she donned on the red carpet into a flowy dress with fuchsia and purple sequins up top. Her voice was slightly shaky at the beginning of the song, but smooth during the remainder of the stunning performance, which earned her a standing ovation.

Grammys host James Corden then hit the stage for an intentionally flawed opening bit. He lated segued into a rap in which he named tonight's biggest nominees and even got political with a Donald Trump mention.



Chance the Rapper kicked off the televised portion of the awards by winning the Grammy for Best New Artist, validating the rapid rise of the hip-hop star who has mastered the modern media climate both as a musician and activist.

The rapper, who has been open about his Christianity, told the televised gala: "I claim the victory in the name of the Lord."



David Bowie won four posthumous Grammys for his final album "Blackstar," while Adele set the early pace in her head-to-head battle with Beyonce by winning two early awards.



Beyonce, 35, went into the Grammy awards with a leading nine nominations for "Lemonade," an anthem to race, feminism, betrayal and empowerment.



With one early win for her "Formation" music video, she is expected to steal the show with her first public performance later on Sunday since her surprise announcement 12 days ago that she is pregnant with twins.



Beyonce is competing head-on with Britain's Adele, 28, the only other artist to be nominated for all three top awards - album, song and record of the year.

