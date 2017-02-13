Adele sweeps top Grammy awards with Hello and album 25

LOS ANGELES: Adele's heartache ballad "Hello" won the Grammy on Sunday (Feb 12) for Song of the Year and Record of the Year while her album 25 won Album of the year, in a new triumph for the English singer's victorious return.

Adele and the Los Angeles producer Greg Kurstin shared the Song of the Year award, which recognizes best songwriting.

"Thank you for your patience with me and helping to create my favorite song I've ever done," Adele said as she accepted the award, moments after she restarted a performance in her second straight year of technical snafus.

"Hello" beat out Beyonce's edgy "Formation."

It is the second time Adele has won for Song of the Year. She triumphed in 2012 with English producer Paul Epworth for "Rolling in the Deep."

Adele also won the top two Grammys of Album and Record of the Year for her blockbuster hit "Hello" and the album "25."

A tearful Adele took the stage and paid tribute to her main award rival Beyonce, heaping praise on her album "Lemonade" and calling it an inspiration.

"All us artists adore you. You are our light," the English balladeer said to a visibly moved Beyonce.







Adele sings "Hello" at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Feb 12, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

Chance the Rapper kicked off the televised portion of the awards by winning the Grammy for Best New Artist, validating the rapid rise of the hip-hop star who has mastered the modern media climate both as a musician and activist.





Recording artist-actor Jennifer Lopez (R) presents the Best New Artist award to recording artist Chance the Rapper onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on Feb 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Kevin Winter for NARAS/AFP)

The rapper, who has been open about his Christianity, told the televised gala: "I claim the victory in the name of the Lord."



David Bowie won four posthumous Grammys for his final album "Blackstar," while Adele set the early pace in her head-to-head battle with Beyonce by winning two early awards.



Pop superstar Beyonce, proudly caressing her pregnant belly, took the Grammys stage by storm in her first public appearance since her surprise announcement 12 days ago that she is expecting twins.





Beyonce performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

Wearing a sheer, glittering gold dress and halo atop flowing blonde locks, Beyonce sang a medley of the emotional ballads "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles" from "Lemonade", her Grammy-nominated album about feminism, race and betrayal.

Singing seated on a chair and surrounded by floating petals, the 35-year-old singer also appeared in video projections wearing a gold-chain string bikini.

Beyonce is already a winner at the 2017 Grammy Awards, taking two trophies: Urban/Contemporary Album and Music Film on Sunday in Los Angeles.