After decade apart, Busted say band reunion feels "normal"

LONDON: British pop punk band Busted say their reunion after a decade apart feels "normal now" as they adapt to a new music industry since the height of their success in the early 2000s.

Charlie Simpson, James Bourne and Matt Willis announced in late 2015 that the trio, known for hits like "What I Go To School For" and "Year 3000", was reforming. They have since been on an arena tour in Britain and Ireland and released the album "Night Driver" in November.

"It kind of feels normal now. It doesn't really feel weird or strange anymore, it kind of feels like this is our band and we're doing it again. It kind of feels right," Willis told Reuters in an interview.

Simpson, who originally left Busted to perform in a rock band, said he believed music had changed significantly since the group first emerged, namely with streaming.

"I think it's changed in the last 18 months. Since we were first around it's basically a different industry," he said.

"The way people consume music has changed...It keeps us on our toes because you've got to keep moving with it. I think in five years time it'll look very different to the way it is today," he said.

Busted were speaking ahead of a performance on Tuesday night for the Teenage Cancer Trust, where they were supporting singer Ed Sheeran.

