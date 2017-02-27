Aliens, Titanic actor Bill Paxton dies at 61

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com): Bill Paxton, the versatile actor who appeared in films incuding "Aliens" and "Titanic" and played a bigamist on HBO's "Big Love," has died from complications following a surgical procedure. He was 61.

A representative for his family released a statement saying, "A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."

Tributes flooded social media, with podcast host Will Menaker quipping that Paxton was the "only actor who holds the honour of being killed by a Terminator, a Predator and an Alien" - a reference to the actor's roles in the films.

#BillPaxton is the only actor who holds the honor of being killed by a Terminator, a Predator, & an Alien. No one will ever match that #RIP — Will 🐋 Menaker (@willmenaker) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton was amazing at playing characters who would react the way YOU would in that movie. He made freaking space marines seem human. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) February 26, 2017

This one hit me hard today. Bill Paxton was an ever present, extremely quotable, endlessly entertaining, fixture of my cinematic upbringing. pic.twitter.com/kUjATWOZ6q — Kyle Hall 💀 (@marvelzombie616) February 26, 2017

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, Paxton went to Hollywood when he was 18, and found work as a set dresser for Roger Corman's New World Pictures, working on films like "Big Bad Mama" and "Eat My Dust." His first acting role was in Jonathan Demme's "Crazy Mama" for Corman. Paxton then studied acting in New York under Stella Adler, and made films for "Saturday Night Live" like "Fish Heads," based on the popular novelty song.

With a Texas twang and grizzled visage, Paxton often found himself playing military men and cowboys. He was closely associated with James Cameron, playing a punk leader in "The Terminator, as well as an ill-fated technician in "Aliens," a car dealer in "True Lies" and a treasure hunter in "Titanic."

Paxton anchored a few films, portraying a tornado-chasing scientist in the box office smash "Twister" (1996), and a wildlife refuge director in the flop, "Mighty Joe Young" (1998). In most movies, Paxton cut a morally upright figure, the character actor equivalent of a Kevin Costner or Gary Cooper. But he earned the best reviews of his career for roles that upended his persona. He was gripping as a family man trying to hide stolen money in Sam Raimi's "A Simple Plan" (1998), and similarly effective playing against type as an ethically compromised lawman in Carl Franklin's "One False Move" (1992).

On the small screen, Paxton played a wife-juggling entrepreneur on "Big Love," who is haunted by his association with a Mormon cult. The series lasted five seasons, earning three Golden Globe nominations for Paxton. In blunt fashion, Paxton publicly disagreed with the violent way the show ended, decrying its lack of ambiguity.

"It was a great show, it was a landmark show, and it ran its course," he said in a 2012 interview with Screen Anarchy. "Five years was a great run, and it had to end somehow, and it ended with a bang, instead of a whimper."

Paxton also earned an Emmy nomination for the 2012 mini-series "Hatfields & McCoys," and was starring as a morally ambiguous detective in the CBS series "Training Day" at the time of his death.

Paxton earned critical acclaim for "Frailty," a horror film he made his directorial debut with and starred in as a father beset by demonic visions. In a four-star review, Roger Ebert wrote: "Perhaps only a first-time director, an actor who does not depend on directing for his next job, would have had the nerve to make this movie. It is uncompromised."

Paxton was known as "wild Bill" for his on-set pranks. He is survived by his two children, James and Lydia Paxton, and his wife Louise Newbury.