Andy Lau heads home from hospital after horse-riding accident

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong actor Andy Lau has been discharged from hospital, almost two months after he was thrown off a horse while filming a commercial in Thailand, fracturing his pelvis.

In a post on his official website on Friday (Mar 10), Lau said he had gone through an entire day of medical tests on Thursday before doctors said he could go home.



"I was in the ward, sitting quietly in my wheelchair and listening peacefully to the doctor's explanation," he wrote. "I didn't take anything in until he said, 'You can go home now!' I nearly jumped out (of my wheelchair) to give the doctor a hug. Unfortunately I can't do that just yet."

Lau was immediately taken to a Thai hospital after the Jan 17 accident but was later flown to Hong Kong on a medical flight.

On Friday, Lau assured his fans that he was recovering well. "My spine, sciatica, muscle and tendon injuries are gradually recovering as well," he said.

"Believe me, I'll be able to stand up on my own very soon!" Lau added..

Lau, whose career spans nearly 30 years, is an award-winning singer, actor and producer. He is widely known as one of the "Four Heavenly Kings" of Cantopop, and is popular in Asia.