Andy Lau suffers pelvic injury after being thrown off horse

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong actor Andy Lau is being treated for a pelvic fracture after he was thrown off a horse while filming a commercial in Thailand.

According to a report by Apple Daily published on Wednesday (Jan 18), the actor's production company issued a statement saying that the actor was injured, but that "all is well".

"Mr Andy Lau met with an accident while shooting a commercial in Thailand on Jan 17. He fell off a horse, causing a pelvic fracture. Mr Lau is currently being taken care of by a medical team. Right now, all is well. Please do not worry," the statement said.

The report cited a producer named Long Ge, who said that Lau had been on the horse while filming, when he apparently lost control of the animal. The horse threw the actor on the ground and also reportedly trod on his back.

Lau was immediately taken to a hospital in Thailand but due to his injuries, he will have to be taken to Hong Kong on a medical flight for treatment, the report said.