Anime fan Chin Han on fleshing out his role in Ghost in the Shell

SINGAPORE: The Dark Knight, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Independence Day: Resurgence and now, the much-talked-about live-action adaptation of seminal Japanese manga Ghost in the Shell.

With a constant stream of supporting roles in massive blockbusters alongside A-list stars and major television credits, it’s easy to proclaim Chin Han as Singapore’s only bona fide Hollywood star.

But the 47-year-old actor, whose full name is Ng Chin Han, is hesitant about such labels and the pressure it brings.

“I feel as much pressure as anyone does about their work really,” he told Channel NewsAsia. “You just want to be productive, only difference is that the work is seen and judged by a few more people.”

It is those “few more people” - or perhaps more accurately a collective worldwide blockbuster cinema audience of millions of eyeballs- that has set our local boy on the upward trajectory to cement his place in the competitive world of Hollywood.





Chin Han sports a mullet as Togusa in the live-action adaptation of Ghost In The Shell (Photo:UIP)

It has also landed him solid roles such as Togusa, a Section 9 intelligence agent who works alongside Scarlet Johansson’s Major in the upcoming live-action Ghost in the Shell based on Masamune Shirow’s groundbreaking manga.

The film’s director Rupert Sanders told Channel NewsAsia that he remembered seeing Chin Han in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight and thinking “that guy is really good”.

“When we came to talking about the character (of Togusa), his name came out and I remembered that (The Dark Knight) scene. It was a very small scene he was in but he’s a very good actor,” said Sanders. “He’s very good in our film - he’s the information wizard. When we’re writing a scene on the sly and we have to give this information succinctly, I was like ‘Where’s Chin Han?’ and he’ll come in and deliver it. Great, all done!”

Ghost in The Shell’s leading lady Johansson also had nothing but praises for the Singaporean, reiterating how important he was as their go-to actor to deliver heavy informational dialogue.

“Chin Han is great. He’s very dry … super dry! In a way, he feels more like New Yorker to me actually,” Johansson told Channel NewsAsia with a laugh. “He’s awesome. He could deliver some pretty crazy dialogue just seamlessly! If we had to explain any technical thing, I was like, ‘Give it to Chin Han! Chin Han will do it!' Yeah he was great …”

It is perhaps this very healthy work ethic that keeps his co-stars happy and the actor constantly employed. A self-professed big fan of all sorts of anime and graphic novels - ranging from Alan Moore and Frank Miller to Aikra - growing up in Singapore, Chin Han prepared diligently for his role in the film.

“I went back to re-read and watch all of Ghost in the Shell from manga to anime to the TV series and had many discussions with Rupert (Sanders), Kurt and Bart our costume designers, and hair and make-up to flesh out the character,” he said. “And then there is the physical conditioning and paramilitary training with customised weapons for months on end.”

He told Channel NewsAsia that aside from his obvious love for the Ghost in the Shell canon (he revealed his entry point was Mamoru Oshii's landmark anime film), there was another reason why he specifically wanted to be part of this live-action adaptation.

“I’ve always had an uneasy relationship with technology and how it insinuates itself into our lives, for example I always prefer talking face-to-face with friends than texting or calling, and if I want to get updates on their lives, I don’t go to Facebook but meet them in person,” he said. “So I feel this movie addresses my concerns about how we relate to artificial intelligence and scientific advancements and its dangers as well.”

On a lighter note, Chin Han really enjoyed working with co-star Johansson.

“I don’t know if anyone else knows this, but I love that she can speak some Mandarin!” he revealed. “She learnt it from her time on Lucy which was partly filmed in Taipei.”

“Scarlett is a very committed actress, her physicality and strength is equal to folks on the stunt team,” he continued. “And for an action movie with complicated set pieces it’s always good to know that your fellow actor has got your back.”

He also gushed about legendary Japanese actor Takeshi Kitano, calling him "a joy”. “He has such gravitas onscreen but a great sense of humor and graciousness off-screen as well,” he said.

What he wasn’t too excited about by the end of the shoot? The mullet he faithfully grew in keeping with all the authentic look of all Togusas in the Ghost in the Shell oeuvre.

“It was 90 per cent me. My natural hair was down to my chin and the rest was augmented,” he shared with a laugh. “I enjoyed it for the first few months in New Zealand and by the end of the shoot in Hong Kong, I was ready to cut it off.”