Austerity measure: Britain's PM May gives up crisps for Lent

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is not known for her self-indulgence, has revealed she will be giving up crisps in the run-up to Easter - a period called Lent when many Christians fast or give up luxuries.

Lent, which begins on Wednesday, commemorates the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert preparing for his ministry. May, a vicar's daughter, is a regular church goer.

Crisps, known as potato chips in the United States and often high in salt and saturated fat, are a staple snack in Britain.

"The prime minister will be giving up for Lent: crisps," her spokesman told reporters, adding that May's favourite flavour was salt and vinegar.

He was unable to say how many packets of crisps the prime minister consumes in a typical day.

