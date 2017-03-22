Award-winning POP AYE to hit movie screens in Singapore in April

SINGAPORE: The movie that made local film history by being the first to bag a Sundance prize, POP AYE, will be screening in Singapore next month, according to co-distributors Giraffe Pictures and Golden Village Pictures on Wednesday (Mar 22).

Singaporean filmmaker Kirsten Tan's debut feature film won the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Screenwriting at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in January, and followed that up with another first - snagging the VPRO Big Screen Award at International Film Festival Rotterdam 2017 in February.

Her film will hit silver screens here on Apr 13. the press release said.



A Singapore-Thailand production, POP AYE tells the story of a disenchanted man who attempts to take his long-lost elephant on a redemptive journey across the country in search of the farm where they grew up together.

The film is executive-produced by Ilo Ilo director Anthony Chen under his film company Giraffe Pictures, along with producers Lai Weijie and Huang Wenhong.