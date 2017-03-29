Channel NewsAsia

Bob Dylan to receive Nobel prize in Stockholm - Swedish Academy

  • Posted 29 Mar 2017 18:55
Bob Dylan performs during a segment honoring Director Martin Scorsese, recipient of the Music + Film Award, at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

STOCKHOLM: Music legend Bob Dylan will receive his Nobel Prize diploma and medal in Stockholm in the next few days where is he due to give a concert this weekend, the secretary of the Nobel Academy said in a blog on Wednesday.

"The good news is that the Swedish Academy and Bob Dylan have decided to meet this weekend," Sara Danius said in a blog post.

"The Academy will then hand over Dylan’s Nobel diploma and the Nobel medal, and congratulate him on the Nobel Prize in Literature."

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Niklas Pollard)

- Reuters