Britney Spears is heading to Manila

SINGAPORE: Lucky fans will be able to catch Britney Spears in concert as she heads to Southeast Asia this June.

In an announcement on her website on Tuesday (Mar 28), the popstar said she will be performing in Manila, Philippines on Jun 15. Tickets for her Manila show, which will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena, will go on sale on Apr 5 via smtickets.com.

This will be her first-ever show in the Philippines.

Spears will also be performing in Tel Aviv, Israel on Jul 3.

The pop icon currently headlines a show in Las Vegas. She also released an album titled Glory in 2016, which was named as one of the year's best pop albums by Rolling Stone magazine.