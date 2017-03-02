Children give Oscars fashion the pint-sized treatment

LOS ANGELES: It's high fashion on a small scale, as the Oscar gowns worn by some of Hollywood's biggest names got re-imagined into child-sized versions by a Los Angeles photographer.

In a series called Toddlewood, photographer Tricia Messeroux created outfits worn by stars such as Viola Davis, Halle Berry, and Jessica Biel on Sunday's Oscars red carpet.

Among the looks mastered were the red Armani Prive dress worn by best supporting actress winner Davis, Berry's Atelier Versace gown, Janelle Monae's black and gold Elie Saab gown and Biel's gold outfit by KaufmanFranco.

"I kind of look like her little sister," said 8-year old Francesca Biasiolo, who modeled the recreation of Biel's gown.

Lily Fisher, aged 6, donned a recreation of model Karlie Kloss' white Stella McCartney dress. Fisher said she thought Kloss "looks a lot like me."

Messeroux, who began Toddlewood in 2008, and her team recreate red carpet looks in 48 hours, a feat that she says is never easy.

"Every year I keep saying, 'You know, that's our last one. I'm tired.' But then when the time comes, we're like, 'No, we have to do it again,'" the photographer said.

(Reporting by Robert Mezan for Reuters TV; Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Leslie Adler)