Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Comedian Charlie Murphy dies at age 57 - media

Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy died in his sleep at a New York hospital on Wednesday at age 57 after suffering from leukemia, entertainment media reported.

  • Posted 13 Apr 2017 02:15
Actor Charlie Murphy makes an appearance inside the Sony Style Plaza the night of the release of the Playstation 3 console in New York City November 16, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
Actor Eddie Murphy (L), star of the comedy "Norbit", poses with his older brother Charlie Murphy as they arrive at the film's premiere in Los Angeles February 8, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo
prev
next

NEW YORK: Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy died in his sleep at a New York hospital on Wednesday at age 57 after suffering from leukemia, entertainment media reported.

Murphy, whose younger brother is "Coming to America" and "The Nutty Professor" star Eddie Murphy, was a cast member and sketch writer on Comedy Central's "Chappelle's Show."

The Brooklyn native also co-wrote and acted in some of his brother's movies, including the 2007 comedy "Norbit."

Murphy's agent William Rodriguez was not immediately available for comment.

His death was first reported by TMZ and the Hollywood Reporter.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

- Reuters