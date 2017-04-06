Commentary: Are the right battles being fought on whitewashing?

SINGAPORE: The announcement last week about television presenter Henry Golding landing the coveted male lead in the Hollywood adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s bestseller Crazy Rich Asians caused quite a hullabaloo online.

On the one hand, many were ecstatic about the casting of a Singapore-based, first-time feature film actor as the story’s main lead, Nick Young.

Others were quick to take to various social media platforms to point out, with varying degrees of annoyance, that Golding’s father is from England and his mother is from Sarawak in Malaysia.

The furore? Whether Golding’s mixed ethnic background is appropriate for a lead character written as Singaporean Chinese, even as his looks and accent fit the character’s description in the book.

The casting of a mixed-race actor in an Asian lead role has been seen by some as one step forward but two steps back for diversity casting in Hollywood, reinforcing the belief that Tinseltown is reluctant to have an Asian male as its leading man.

In recent times, rife with contentious casting in films like Doctor Strange, Ghost In The Shell and TV’s Iron Fist, the ongoing debate about the politics of representation and racially insensitive casting is an important and necessary one.

But is there a much larger fight that we are ignoring as we get caught up in the “whitewashing” kerfuffle?

Perhaps it would be more beneficial to the greater cause if we simply call out Hollywood on true colour-blind casting.

WHY CAST CAUCASIANS IN RACE-NEUTRAL ROLES?

We can all agree that diversity in Hollywood films should always be more than tokenism. So why not cast more people of colour - Asian, Hispanic, Black – in roles where race is not a factor? Why are producers not considering a diverse range of actors for every type of role - lead or otherwise - and seeing who best fits the part when the subject of ethnicity is removed?

Of course, we are not ignoring the fact that race would need to be a major consideration in casting some films – such as in a biopic of Martin Luther King Jr.

But what about in stories where race is not central to the plot? There is certainly no need to default to white characters and white actors time and again when there’s no reason in the narrative to do so.

Will Hollywood be brave and progressive enough to take that step and be truly colour-blind cast in race neutral roles?

Now, more than ever, it’s simply not enough for studio executives to hide behind the argument of the “bankability” of an actor when defending casting decisions. Being a Hollywood superstar is not a guarantee of box-office success these days - just ask Tom (either Cruise or Hanks, it doesn’t matter). And Hollywood simply cannot say that no Asian actors are popular enough to marquee a blockbuster when previously unknown white actors like Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence and Brie Larson were given star-making lead roles early in their careers.

So, let’s not totally ignore the whitewashing issue. But let’s also hope that the day will come when Hollywood studios take off their blinkers and embrace the reality that there are plenty of roles out there which could go to an actor of any ethnic background.

Just think: Some of cinema's greatest characters are arguably race-neutral roles - from Star Wars' Han Solo and Alien's Ellen Ripley to Die Hard's John McClane and The Terminator’s Sarah Connor. What a different cinematic world we might be in, if those roles had not gone to white actors.

As iconic as those stars have become in those roles, would anything have been lost by casting an actor of colour in any one of those roles? And now imagine how much more would have been gained.



Your move, Hollywood.

