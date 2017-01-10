Commentary: There’s something about Meryl

SINGAPORE: It is almost a cliché to be in awe of and completely enthralled by Meryl Streep, who is arguably the most celebrated film actor in the world.

And yet here I am. And I’m not alone.

As actress Viola Davis so perfectly said at the Golden Globes on Sunday (Jan 8) in her heartfelt ode to Streep before presenting her with the Cecil B DeMille Award for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment: “(Meryl Streep) makes the most heroic characters vulnerable, the most known familiar, the most despised relatable ... Her artistry reminds us of the impact of what it means to be an artist, which is to make us feel less alone. I can only imagine where you go, Meryl, when you disappear into a character.”

While I’m not a fellow award-winning Hollywood actress, I totally understood what Davis was talking about. As we all know, there are the different echelons of acting talent - the entertaining, the very good and the great.

And then above all that, there’s the "Meryl Streep". There is simply no denying the impact the 67-year-old actress has had on everyone, whether you’re an actor, besotted fan or a casual movie watcher.

Because there’s just something about Meryl that makes her one of, if not the greatest living actors of our time.

But what exactly makes her so darn special? That may be tricky to nail down. So, let’s first look at her track record.

Her movie-making peers clearly see her as a special talent. She is the actor with the most Oscar nominations - an astonishing 19. Three of those nominations turned into wins: Kramer vs Kramer, Sophie’s Choice and The Iron Lady.

Of course, being nominated that often also means that she’s lost 16 times. Which also makes her the biggest loser in Oscar history. And her very awareness of this fact is perhaps what makes Streep so singular. “There is no such thing as the greatest living actress,” she coyly self-effaced in her Screen Actors Guild Best Actress award acceptance speech for 2009’s Doubt.

GOOD PERFORMANCES IN BAD MOVIES

Indeed, when it comes to acting, it seems that Meryl Streep can do no wrong. Whether she’s appearing in a great movie like Kramer vs Kramer or a box-office dud (anyone remember 1989’s She Devil?), she has the ability to deliver award-worthy performances.

Seemingly incapable of a bad performance, Streep always manages to find something even in the most thankless of roles. How she managed to bring authenticity as Margaret Thatcher in the clumsy misfire The Iron Lady (a role she initially did not want because didn’t believe in Thatcher’s politics), or to her characters in The House of the Spirits and Mamma Mia! is still truly baffling.

The breadth and depth of Streep’s acting resume, which spans everything from her captivating breakout role in Michael Cimino’s The Deer Hunter alongside Robert De Niro and Christopher Walken to the most recent light fluffiness of playing the titular real life eccentric socialite Florence Foster Jenkins is testament to an incredible range, which no one can compete with. Scenery-chomping tour de force performances aside, audiences look forward to a movie starring Meryl Streep because they cannot wait to see who she is going to be. Her genius: The ability to hide in plain sight without drawing attention to her craft.

Whether she’s having to make that dehumanising choice as Sophie in a perfect Polish accent, or playing the less sympathetic character of a mother who abandons her child in Kramer vs Kramer, or stealing every single scene as the eye rolling dragon lady magazine editor Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, Meryl Streep inhabits each and every character completely. Then she transcends the role with the uncanny knack for getting perfectly under the skin of her characters but never once veering into caricature territory.

And therein lies Meryl Streep’s magic. She makes all her characters feel human, even when they aren’t (like Felicity Fox, which she voiced in Wes Anderson’s stop-motion animation Fantastic Mr Fox). And she allows the audience to empathise with some frankly less-than-pleasant characters.



A LEGEND BUT NOT A CELEBRITY?

In the glittery Tinseltown world of gossip, fashion and aesthetics, perhaps one other reason why Meryl Streep is so universally lauded is this: She doesn’t play the celebrity game.

Throughout her long career in Hollywood, she has managed to live a quiet life with her sculptor husband Don Gummer out of the gossip rags, respected for her work and dedication to her craft instead of her celebrity and shenanigans. Does that make us regular folk feel more connected to her? Probably.

And she is not afraid to tell it like it is. Indeed, it is Streep's wry sense of humour that has cemented her as one of the most respected actors in the business. A staunch supporter of women getting equal treatment in Hollywood, she is undaunted and thoughtful in the use of her platform to get her message across.

Whether it’s one of her hilariously loopy, somewhat scatterbrained self-consciously grand but cunningly self-aware award acceptance speeches or her quick-witted intelligent but bristly interviews, Streep knows exactly what she is doing. And when she does what she does best, such as using her time on stage as a recipient of a lifetime award to deliver a speech on behalf of those she champions, the message hits home.

She’s fearless. She’s aware. She’s a true legend.

When she collected an Emmy award for her performance in Angels In America, she said: “There are some days when I myself think I’m over-rated. But not today.”

Not today, Meryl. Not ever.