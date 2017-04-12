Dancers from around the world show off at Irish Dancing Championships

DUBLIN: Dancers from around the world will stomp the floorboards and leap into the air as they show off their best moves at Dublin's World Irish Dancing Championships this week.

The April 9-16 event draws some 5,000 performers from Ireland and overseas, including from both the Irish diaspora in places like the United States and Australia as well as less likely countries such as Russia and Japan.

Contestants range in age from eight to 30, according to the organisers.

Excitement was palpable backstage on Tuesday as performers warmed up for the championships' categories including the traditional solo step dances, figure choreography team dancing, dance drama that tells a story and ceili, a kind of Celtic square dance.

For many of the young female dancers, the day began with a 45-minute long make-up session to ensure their colourful dresses, curled wigs and rhinestone tiaras sat just right.

In the course of the week, some 25,000 spectators are expected at the event, cheering on the competitors.

