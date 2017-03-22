Daring designs lead looks on Tokyo catwalks

TOKYO: Colourful embroidery, creative batik designs and fearless facial jewellery brightened the catwalks at Tokyo Fashion Week where Asian designers presented their Autumn/Winter 2017-18 collections this week.

Vietnamese designer Nguyen Cong Tri decorated loose and oversized black, white and grey outfits with delicate flower embroidery to add bursts of colour.

Indonesian designer Rani Hatta worked mostly in monochrome, but weaved thick red threads through her work.

Traditional Indonesian batik material - which applies wax-resistant dyeing to the cloth - was the highlight of designer Michelle Tjokrosaputro's collection, where it featured in vibrant jacket and skirt combinations as well as dresses.

Thai designer Linda Charoenlab added edgy motifs to colourful tartan outfits and complemented the looks with facial jewellery that dangled from models' ears to their mouths.

More than 50 designers are presenting their creations at the event, officially known as Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo.

