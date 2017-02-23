David Bowie's 'Blackstar' wins British album prize at Brit Awards
David Bowie was named the winner of the Mastercard British Album of the Year prize for "Blackstar" at the BRIT Awards in London on Wednesday.
The singer released the album just a few days before he died from cancer in January last year at the age of 69.
(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Dominic Evans)
- Reuters