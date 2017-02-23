Channel NewsAsia

David Bowie's 'Blackstar' wins British album prize at Brit Awards

FILE PHOTO - British Pop Star David Bowie screams into the microphone as he performs on stage during his concert in Vienna February 4, 1996. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

LONDON: David Bowie was named the winner of the Mastercard British Album of the Year prize for "Blackstar" at the BRIT Awards in London on Wednesday.

The singer released the album just a few days before he died from cancer in January last year at the age of 69.

