Ex-Power Rangers actor sentenced to prison for fatal stabbing

LOS ANGELES: An actor best known for his role in the "Power Rangers" children's television series who admitted stabbing his roommate to death with a sword during an argument was sentenced on Thursday to six years in California state prison.

Ricardo Medina, 38, pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of manslaughter stemming from the Jan. 31, 2015, incident.Prosecutors say Medina stabbed Josh Sutter with a sword multiple times as the two men argued about the actor's girlfriend at their apartment in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles.

Following the fatal confrontation Medina called 911 and remained at the scene until sheriff's deputies arrived.

Medina was arrested at the time of Sutter's death but released within days after prosecutors asked for further investigation into the high-profile case.

Medina played the Red Lion Wild Force Ranger on the popular "Power Rangers Wild Force" children's television series.

He also voiced the character of Deker on a later series, "Power Rangers Samurai," which, like "Power Rangers Wild Force," was a rebranded version of the 1990s series "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers."

He has also appeared on such prime-time shows as "CSI: Miami" and "ER."

