Five on Friday: 5 anti-hero film sequels we’d like to see

As far as anti-heroes go, this scummy, perpetually-baked lot is hard to beat. We fell in love with them in Trainspotting in 1996, and their return this month in a sequel has reminded us why we love rooting for non-traditional characters.

Flawed, often self-seeking, the anti-hero occupies a vexatious grey area: Are we to condone their many transgressions and perversions merely because they are fictional? Would we be less sympathetic to them in real life? Well, these are biggish questions probably best left answered for another day – maybe by somebody else.

Yet it is true that the anti-hero often imbues films with a restive atmosphere and a compelling narrative arc which – more often than not – can leave us surprised and confused, a reaction one often gets to life itself.



Trainspotting worked because we could relate not to the characters’ chemically-addled selves but to the notion that things can unravel – quickly, out of control – in tragi-comic circumstances. It’s very human. Plus it came drenched in a precocious soundtrack that was ahead of its time.



T2 Trainspotting has now made us hanker for the likeable rogues of yore. In an era awash with superhero films eager to usurp the anti-hero trope, we reckon it’s time to go old school and give some proper old nutters another chance to mess with our heads.

Set up the velvet ropes, lay down the red carpet, here’s who else we’d like a second helping of.

Spoilers aplenty.

MATHILDA AND LEON (THE PROFESSIONAL)

Hitman Leon Montana (Jean Reno) takes a teen protégé Mathilda (Natalie Portman) under his wing after her family is murdered. They both plot revenge and their tender chemistry is a thing to behold. Mentoring someone to kill is likely to make the heartland aunties go tsk-tsk, but with lines of good versus bad blurred, it’s hard not to root for this unlikely duo.

Synopsis of sequel: Mathilda returns as an assassin with, yes, a heart. Leon returns, too – as a ghost. Together they prowl the mean alleyways of Manhattan looking for bad ’uns to … well … at least shoot in the leg. But the overly sanitised city is just full of tourists making for Trump Tower, muppets and underwhelming buskers – and so they just end up hanging out at Papaya King.

FRED (SUBWAY)

A classic neo noir that launched Luc Besson’s career, Fred (Christopher Lambert) is a thief who hangs out in the subterranean hovel that is the Paris metro. He robs a millionaire’s bored wife Helena (Isabelle Adjani), before falling for her. Sigh, love … what can you do? Stylish yet gritty and irreverent, petty crime never looked so good.

Synopsis of sequel: Now in respectable old age, Fred and Helena have their own macaron hole-in-the-wall kiosk at a Metro station. Fred mulls returning to a life of crime after business tanks, but then he turns his sights on bringing down bigger fish after he gets word that a bubble tea shop is set to open next door.

D-FENS (FALLING DOWN)

Stress. Happens to all of us. D-Fens – the character played by Michael Douglas – had plenty of detractors, but he had relatable grievances. Douglas’s portrayal of a man in meltdown mode is nothing short of thrilling, where the archetypal angry white man feels he’s losing his place in society. It’s a film worth revisiting in the age of Trump.



Synopsis of sequel: The cryogenically preserved D-Fens comes to life from somewhere beneath the LAPD headquarters and returns as a cyborg railing against the rise of ice-cream joints and hipster food trucks in south central Los Angeles. “$12.50 for larvae tacos? And a buck-fifty more for some sriracha??” All this while cruising on a hoverboard. Box office gold, this.



SONNY (DOG DAY AFTERNOON)

Who can forget the mad-haired, bell bottomed, big-eyed waif-cum-bumbling-bank robber Sonny Wotzik (Al Pacino) in this Sidney Lumet masterpiece? In the sweltering Brooklyn heat, a half-baked plan to rob a bank to fund his lover’s sex change op predictably goes haywire in Kafkaesque fashion, which only further endears him (and his sidekick Sal, played by the incomparable John Cazale) to us.



Synopsis of sequel: It’s 2017. Wotzik is released from prison. He teams up with his (now post op) transsexual lover, a Russian hacker (played by Jonah Hill) as they try to pull off the ultimate bitcoin heist. And proper spoiler: Cazale makes a digitised cameo a la Peter Cushing. Set to a lush, down tempo soundtrack featuring The Album Leaf, Tycho and the Boards of Canada, here’s hoping Pacino gets his first decent haircut in 30 years.



TRAVIS BICKLE (TAXI DRIVER)

A crackpot to end all crackpots, Travis Bickle ranks among cinema’s most complex figures. A depressed loner who ends up taxi-driving the midnight shift out of boredom, Bickle assumes the role of a vigilante in response to the crime he sees on the streets.



Synopsis of sequel: De Niro agrees to reprise the role. This time he’s driving the new (boxy, ugly, Nissan) NYC cab and where previously he was obsessed with draining the swamp, he’s now obsessed with the new president.