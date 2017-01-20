Five on Friday: 5 celebs who would break the most hearts if they got married

SINGAPORE: It’s happened. Korean pop star Rain is married.

Hallyu fan or not, you’ve likely heard of the singer, who’s also a celebrated actor. (By the way, if you’re not a fan, “hallyu” isn’t a video game attack move – it means “Korean Wave”, referring to the recent boom of Korean pop music and drama.)



The 34-year-old has had one of the most illustrious careers of his generation, spanning both Asia and the US. He’s topped Time magazine’s Most Influential People poll a whopping three times, beating even Barack Obama. And let’s not forget his name is Rain, which means plenty of slick moves on wet stages, plus song lyrics that have caused more than a drizzle of concern among censors.







Newlyweds Rain and Kim Tae Hee. (Photos: Instagram/rain_oppa, @taehee35)

So when Rain and his wife – the similarly successful actress Kim Tae Hee – released photos of their intimate wedding earlier this week, there were thousands of congratulatory messages, but also a lot of broken heart emojis. But let’s face it - they were not getting any younger and neither are we, so let’s move on to other people who lots of us hope will stay single.



#SALTBAE







Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe has countless photos of him posing with cuts of meat on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/nusr_et)

Just as you were getting sick of #FoodPorn, in came Nusret Gökçe. Last week, the Turkish chef posted a video of himself flavouring a piece of “Ottoman steak” on Instagram and 6 million users ate it up, calling his sensual handling of food “majestic” and crowning him #Saltbae.



Ottoman steak 🔪 A video posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:44am PST

His now-signature move – sprinkling the tiny, glittering crystals off a “cobra arm” onto a raw slab of meat – has inspired what’s been credited as the first meme of 2017. There are loads of photos of him with children, but not too many with just one woman and the absence of a ring (and a ring line) means he could still be single.





Is Nusret Gökçe married? It's not clear, but he does have many photos of himself with children on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/nusr_et)

Vegans and healthy eating advocates might disapprove, but a Rayban-wearing chef who massages his meat before cooking it? Pass the salt.



NEELOFA







Malaysian actress and host Neelofa, whose hijab line has become a household name. (Photo: Instagram/neelofa)

Actor-slash-host-slash-entrepreneurs are a dime a dozen in Malaysia, but Neelofa Mohd Noor stands out because, well, she’s beautiful. And that’s coming from her more than 4 million Instagram followers, who tell her everyday how “flawless” and “adorable“ she is, and how she “looks good in everything”, especially her hijab line Naelofar.





Neelofa (centre) and actor Fattah Amin (right) taking a selfie at a promotional event. (Photo: Instagram/neelofa)

Talking about her hijabs, women fly into Kuala Lumpur specially to buy them because they’re perpetually sold out online. And their husbands and boyfriends are actually happy to come with them. When does that happen otherwise? Never.



GONG YOO







Gong Yoo plays a moody goblin in his latest hit drama. (Photo: tvN's Facebook page)

If Gong Yoo got married right now, there’d definitely be tears or even a lightning storm, to parody his hit drama Goblin. Besides the fact that actors are always most desirable at the height or nerve-wrecking end of a drama, Gong Yoo has never disappointed with his performance. Remember Coffee Prince and the more recent Train to Busan?



CRISTIANO RONALDO







Cristiano Ronaldo arriving at the FIFA Awards ceremony earlier this month. (Photo: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

Ronaldo may be 32, which is pretty ancient in footballing years, but he’s still going strong in the eligible bachelor stakes. A much-adored Portugal captain and four-time winner Ballon d’Or winner, he continues to be one of the world’s highest-paid male athletes.







Ronaldo shares much of his life beyond football on Instagram, where he has more than 80 million followers. (Photo: Instagram/ronaldo)

He’s also obviously popular with the men and women, especially after that smile makeover he had sometime in his Manchester United days – 87 million of them follow him on Instagram. When he finally gets married (he’s gone through one hot girlfriend after another in the past decade – media outlets have actually taken to calling him “luckless in love”), he might actually break the Internet.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA







Priyanka Chopra at the Time 100 gala in 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)



Like Rain, Priyanka is a multi-hyphenate, prolific talent who first hit the big time in her native India before taking on Hollywood. So it comes as no surprise that she's got a massive online following (16 million on Twitter and 13 million on Instagram). She's also vocal about environmental and women's rights issues, and is no doubt a hottie. We imagine that if and when she says "I do", lots of people out there will go, "No!!!"